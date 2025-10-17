Hamdan bin Mohmmed Orders Dubai Police to Lead World in AI Technology

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, directed Dubai Police to further enhance its efforts to become the world’s leading police force in harnessing technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and to fully leverage the potential of modern innovations to deliver high-quality services to the community.

His Highness stressed the importance of constantly strengthening the skills of Dubai Police personnel and providing them with the latest tools and technical expertise to operate advanced systems with precision. He said these efforts are key to realising Dubai’s vision of becoming a global model in leveraging technology, and the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.

The directive came during a meeting chaired by His Highness, attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

His Highness said: “We are proud of Dubai Police’s achievements and look forward to the force becoming a global leader in harnessing advanced technologies and AI. Building a smart security ecosystem requires investing in creative minds, fostering innovation, and empowering national talent to excel in technology. We want Dubai to set a global example in delivering future-ready services that create a safe, advanced, and sustainable society.”

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri on Dubai Police’s latest projects, initiatives, and achievements in information technology, smart services, and AI deployment, as well as the services offered to the public through its digital platforms.