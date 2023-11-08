Hamdan bin Zayed chairs Emirates Red Crescent board meeting

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has chaired an Emirates Red Crescent board meeting and was briefed on the organisation’s efforts to implement Operation Gallant Knight 3, with details of how resources are being dedicated to provide urgent assistance to the Palestinian people of Gaza.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised the significance of implementing the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza through Operation Gallant Knight 3, reaffirming the UAE’s continuous support to Palestine.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE's endeavours in supplying essential aid for Palestinians in Gaza, while standing in solidarity with those impacted by the ongoing conflict.

