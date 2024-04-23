Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2024

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, inaugurated the 20th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2024). The event is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 to 25 April.



DIHAD 2024 brings together key decision-makers from leading NGOs, UN Agencies, charity organisations, and government bodies, together with aid, education, and construction providers from the private sector, to address the needs of people and countries affected by crises, disasters, and natural calamities under the theme ‘Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future’.



The opening ceremony began with a speech by His Excellency Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In her address, she said: “As always in the UAE, we are never content to rest on our laurels. We are always looking ahead: to the future. This year’s DIHAD conference aligns with this principle, under the title ‘Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future’. So, let’s do that. Let’s shape an inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future through progressive humanitarianism and diplomacy to ensure energy access and development opportunities for all.”

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of DISAB, stated: “While humanitarian efforts are typically seen as responses to crises, at DIHAD, we approach them differently. Our focus is on anticipating future humanitarian needs to safeguard lives and livelihoods. We take responsibility for operations in affected areas and develop a sustainability strategy to guide future humanitarian efforts.”



Celebrating the 20th edition of DIHAD, His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani added: “In commemorating two decades of remarkable solidarity, the theme “Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future” serves as both a reflection on our past achievements and a clear call to action for the road ahead. The event plays a pivotal role in enhancing mutual understanding among humanitarian and development actors.”



His Excellency Rashed Mubarak Almansoori, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), stated: “We aim to deepen our strategic partnership to fulfil the collective aspirations within the humanitarian sector. Our goal is to enhance the resources of our organisations and foster stronger collaboration to advance the noble principles and values we uphold. As key partners in this significant humanitarian endeavour, we are committed to exerting every effort to realising our objectives. We are dedicated to meeting expectations and reinforcing the connections between our organisations to ensure a brighter future for humanitarian diplomacy. With careful planning and effective coordination throughout this conference, we are confident in our ability to achieve these goals.”



Mohammad Musbah Dhahi, Executive Director General of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), said: "With our collective efforts, we can unite to discover suitable and innovative solutions and effectively utilise resources across all levels, irrespective of the challenges' scale or nature. In the UAE, we embrace the vision articulated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who stated, "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it."



Today, we convene at this conference to contribute to shaping the future of humanitarian efforts, spreading hope, and daring to dream for a brighter tomorrow through collaborative action, global cooperation, and the diplomacy of kindness.”



He added: “We extend our gratitude to all individuals dedicated to promoting philanthropy and humanitarian action and those committed to pursuing noble humanitarian objectives worldwide."



At the opening ceremony, the DIHAD Lifetime Achievement Award was announced, which was previously given to His Excellency Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. The DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Leadership was presented to Jan Egeland, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs for his exceptional humanitarian work.



Receiving the award Jan Egeland, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, stated: "As humanitarians, it's vital to prioritise resources toward humanitarian negotiations, mediation, and fostering acceptance. The present system not only falls short in delivering aid but also in safeguarding individuals, as evident in the escalating civilian casualties. To address this, emphasis should be placed on protection and maintaining close proximity to affected communities. It's imperative to reaffirm our dedication to consistently adhering to humanitarian principles."



Children of DIHAD

The opening ceremony also featured the ‘Children of DIHAD Initiative’, which champions the remarkable intellect and compassion of children in the humanitarian realm, providing a platform for their voices to be heard. Through panel discussions and gatherings, these young minds share insights on crucial humanitarian matters, including the significance of humanitarian efforts and the imperative of aiding refugees.



After the opening, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum toured the exhibition accompanied by Belmonde Dogo Myss Logboh, Minister of National Cohesion and the fight against poverty in Côte d'Ivoire. His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of DISAB; His Excellency Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); His Excellency Rashed Mubarak Almansoori, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC); His Excellency Maryam bin Theneya, the Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE; and Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President of the DWTC and a group of ambassadors, heads of participating delegations, and representatives of international organisations.



This year, DIHAD marks its 20th anniversary as the world’s leading event on humanitarian aid and development. The Kingdom of Norway is the guest of honour at this year’s edition. The country has been a key partner of the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition for the past 20 years.



More than 16,000 participants and visitors from 154 countries are expected to attend DIHAD 2024 over three days, including over 106 buyers from United Nations agencies, leading institutions, charities, and humanitarian organisations from around the world.



More than 900 organisations and charities actively involved in humanitarian affairs are participating in the event, along with 131 speakers who are experts in the humanitarian field worldwide. The event’s programme will cover vital topics through 24 main sessions and 144 innovative workshops, providing training and exploring numerous important perspectives and solutions in the realm of humanitarian diplomacy.



DIHAD offers a platform for assistance providers to engage with relevant corporate and governmental stakeholders, fostering impactful collaborations to aid those in need. This year’s edition is held in conjunction with the 15th edition of the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management (IECM), which provides a platform for the emergency, disaster management, and search and rescue communities to showcase their equipment, technology, and services during emergencies to a relevant audience.



DIHAD Conference and Exhibition is organised annually by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding, and is proudly supported by the United Nations, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, UAE Red Crescent Authority, International Humanitarian City, and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. It is sponsored by the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, the DP World Foundation, the Dubai Islamic Bank, the Dubai Charity Association, and the Al Khair Foundation.

