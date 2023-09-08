Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has visited the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which is being organised by the Emirates Falconers Club under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hazza visited several participating Emirati, Arab, and foreign exhibitors.

He was briefed by Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, on this edition's activities that attracted more than 1,220 exhibitors and brands representing 65 countries.

Sheikh Hazza lauded the notable development of the event as it has become the leading platform to preserve heritage deemed an integral part of national identity.

He also praised the good organisation of the exhibition, its vitality, the expansion of its activities year after year, and its success in attracting different age segments of the audience.

Sheikh Hazza emphasised that the edition, which is being held under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration”, is in conjunction with the declaration of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and the UAE’s readiness to host COP28.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.