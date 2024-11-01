HBMSU becomes first accredited university in the UAE to be certified as a Great Place to Work

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has achieved a new milestone in its journey toward institutional excellence and distinction by receiving the "Best Workplace" certification from the global organization "Great Place to Work”. The recognistion reflects the university’s commitment to fostering an exemplary work environment that encourages innovation and supports professional growth, enhancing employee satisfaction and attracting top talent from across the region and the world.

This strategic milestone aligns with HBMSU's strategy for attracting top talent, which ultimate aims to cultivate a positive, dynamic workplace. The certification is based on a comprehensive survey evaluating employees’ workplace experiences, underscoring the university’s dedication to the highest standards in effective communication, job satisfaction, and work-life balance.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, stated, “This achievement aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, to set a benchmark in global standard in government operations, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a premier destination for living and working. We are honored by this recognition, which underscores our commitment to cultivating our people and fostering a workplace that inspires innovation and creativity—foundations of HBMSU’s corporate culture.”

HBMSU has met all the standards set by the global organization "Great Place to Work" by fostering an institutional culture based on trust, motivation, and collaboration, while committing to implementing the best global practices in education and management. The university provides a work environment that encourages creativity and allows employees to achieve their professional aspirations. It is worth noting that Great Place to Work is one of the largest global institutions specializing in developing workplace environments, and it annually publishes a list of the best workplaces in various countries around the world.

Great Place to Work®, one of the world’s foremost organisations in workplace culture, releases annual rankings of leading work environments across various countries, setting global standards for organizational excellence.

