Heavy Rainfall Hits Various Parts of the UAE

Blessed rain showers have spread across the UAE due to the deepening low-pressure system currently affecting the country.

The National Center of Meteorology has recorded varying amounts of rainfall, ranging from heavy rain accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hail, to moderate to heavy rain with lightning and thunder, and even light rainfall. The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 11.4 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:15 local time.

The National Center of Meteorology has confirmed the unsettled weather conditions today and tomorrow in different areas of the UAE, with cumulonimbus clouds forming over coastal and inland areas, accompanied by rain, lightning, and thunder at times.

The current weather conditions began yesterday evening in western regions, moving towards Abu Dhabi, northern, and eastern regions. Cloud coverage with varying intensities of rain, lightning, and thunder is increasing, with the possibility of hail in some areas.

Starting from this evening until tomorrow morning, another wave of unsettled weather is expected in western regions, extending to scattered areas across the country. Cumulonimbus clouds with varying intensities of rain, lightning, and thunder are expected, with the possibility of hail in some areas. Cloud formation is expected to continue tomorrow afternoon in eastern and northern regions, accompanied by rainfall, gradually decreasing at night.

Warning

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization has urged private sector companies in the most affected areas by the expected exceptional weather conditions to take precautions in outdoor work sites that are difficult to suspend operations in, ensuring the health and safety of workers during their commutes and verifying the availability of occupational health and safety requirements.

Remote Work and Education

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has directed remote work tomorrow, April 16, for government employees and private schools in Dubai, due to the expected weather conditions.

The decision includes employees of all government entities in Dubai, except for positions requiring on-site presence. Concerned authorities in Dubai have affirmed their readiness and full preparedness to deal with the expected weather conditions and accompanying fluctuations, ensuring the implementation of all precautionary measures to monitor and evaluate weather conditions to maintain public safety.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, as well as local emergency management teams in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain, have activated remote learning systems in private schools today due to the weather conditions.

Furthermore, the local emergency management teams in Sharjah and Ajman have decided to continue remote learning the day after tomorrow. Sharjah has also suspended all sports competitions and activities supervised by the Sharjah Sports Council.

The Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced remote work today for all employees of Sharjah government departments, agencies, and institutions, except for positions requiring on-site presence.

University System

Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, and private universities in Dubai have transitioned to remote learning today, notifying their students. They have ensured that all necessary measures are taken to activate their electronic platforms to ensure the smooth flow of academic operations.

Readiness

Police authorities have affirmed their readiness and preparations to confront the current weather conditions in the country, allocating traffic teams and patrols to provide maximum safety on various roads, facilitate vehicle movement, and respond to emergencies.

Dubai Police General Headquarters has advised avoiding wadi areas and water gatherings due to the current weather conditions, emphasizing adherence to traffic safety instructions, caution, reducing speeds on roads, and avoiding sea and beaches. They have called for full compliance with traffic laws and regulations, adherence to directives and guidance issued by police authorities and relevant entities in the country, and exercising community responsibility to avoid potential risks, ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The emirate's police force has heightened its emergency preparedness due to rainfall, by doubling the number of traffic patrols in all major streets and intersections in the emirate. Most patrols are working to regulate traffic flow, alleviate traffic congestion, and respond swiftly to emergencies. The Command and Control Center operates 24/7 to receive calls and promptly respond to emergencies, whether during official working hours or different holidays, as the safety and security of individuals are the top priority for Dubai Police employees.

