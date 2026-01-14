Henley Passport Index: UAE Passport Ranks 5th Globally After Record-Breaking Rise

The United Arab Emirates has recorded the strongest long-term rise of any country on the Henley Passport Index, climbing an unprecedented 57 places over the past two decades to rank 5th globally in 2026.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index - which marks its 20th anniversary this year and is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) - UAE passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 184 destinations worldwide. This represents an exceptional increase of 149 destinations since 2006, the largest gain recorded by any country in the index’s history.

The UAE has consistently strengthened its passport power through sustained diplomatic engagement, strategic visa policy, and the expansion of bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

“The UAE’s rise on the Henley Passport Index is without parallel,” said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the index. “It demonstrates how long-term vision, political stability, and proactive diplomacy can translate directly into tangible mobility benefits for citizens, and increasing soft power for the country.”

The UAE now ranks ahead of traditionally strong passports including New Zealand (6th), the United Kingdom and Australia (both 7th), Canada (8th), and the United States (10th). This achievement underscores the UAE’s emergence as a global leader in building constructive international relationships across regions, reflected directly in the breadth of visa-free access granted to its citizens.

Commenting on the ranking, Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “The record-breaking ascent of the UAE passport reflects our leadership’s forward-looking vision and unwavering commitment to openness, dialogue, and global cooperation. This achievement is the result of the tireless efforts of UAE diplomacy to establish strategic partnerships that elevate the nation’s standing on the international stage.

Al Shamsi added, “By expanding travel freedom, the UAE ensures that our citizens enjoy ever-greater opportunities across the world, while simultaneously fostering global growth and collaboration. The UAE’s journey stands as an inspiring example of how vision, engagement, and openness can translate into tangible benefits for both citizens and the wider international community.”

As international travel demand continues to grow - with IATA forecasting more than 5.2 billion airline passengers worldwide in 2026 - passport strength is becoming an increasingly critical enabler of economic and social participation and soft power.

“A record number of people are expected to travel in 2026. The unequivocal economic and social benefits generated by this travel grow as it becomes more accessible,” said Willie Walsh, Director-General of IATA. “As many governments look to more tightly secure their borders, technological advances such as digital ID and digital passports should not be overlooked by policymakers. Convenient travel and secure borders are possible.”

Exclusive research from Henley & Partners into the predictors of passport strength highlights the key structural factors that underpin a powerful passport - including reciprocity in visa policies, proactive foreign relations, economic status, and tourism-led openness. Countries that actively negotiate visa waivers and build cooperative ties tend to expand travel freedom for their citizens. The research also shows that political and economic stability, combined with a high degree of openness to foreign visitors and residents, correlates strongly with sustained gains in passport power – a dynamic the UAE demonstrates in exemplary fashion.

“Passport strength is not accidental - it is built by a clear vision and policy,” Dr. Kaelin added. “Our research shows that countries which invest in diplomatic credibility, reciprocal openness, and international cooperation are rewarded with greater mobility for their citizens. Nations such as the UAE especially, through their steady and clear leadership, have prioritized tourism, trade, and global engagement as part of broader economic diversification strategies, helping drive successive improvements in visa-free access. The UAE exemplifies how a long-term, strategic approach to global engagement translates directly into passport power.”