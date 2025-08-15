1.30 PM Friday, 15 August 2025
15 August 2025
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

Published
By WAM

The UAE Ministry of Interior handed over a wanted person to the authorities in the People's Republic of China. The suspect was arrested by the Dubai Police, pursuant to a red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

He's considered one of the most wanted individuals by Chinese authorities on charges of running an organised criminal network that operates fraudulent gambling sites worth millions of dollars.

The Chinese authorities expressed their appreciation for the UAE's cooperation and their keenness to enhance cooperation and joint action to ensure the security of societies and the international community.

The page was last updated on: 15 August 2025 09:21