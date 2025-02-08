Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher education, research in UAE

The Higher Education Committee, chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, held its first annual meeting at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain. Discussions focused on national higher education and research priorities, enhancing technical and vocational education, forming subcommittees and reviewing UAEU’s achievements and future plans.

The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council approved the formation of the Higher Education Committee, chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, with members including Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chair of the Zayed University Board of Trustees; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); in addition to Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of Advanced Technology Research Council; Shayma Yousef Alawadhi, Acting Undersecretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education; and Dr. Sameera Al Mulla, Acting Director, Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar emphasised the Higher Education Committee’s key role in aligning higher education and scientific research strategies with public education and labour market needs, equipping graduates with the skills needed to excel in their professional careers after graduation. His Excellency reaffirmed education as a cornerstone of national strategies for sustainable and community development, serving as the foundation for building a prosperous future.

He said: “We are driving major transformations in higher education to align with national goals, shifting from a process-based model to an outcome-focused system that contributes to building a robust economy and society. In the committee meeting, we were keen to identify the short-term development priorities for the sector, while enhancing the UAE’s readiness for long-term achievements through a lifelong learning system that nurtures talent, builds capabilities, and prepares graduates for a knowledge-based future.”

Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui emphasised that participating in the first Higher Education Committee meeting marked a key step in strengthening the UAE’s higher education sector. She noted that the meeting focused on strategic paths, bridging gaps in the higher education system and aligning with global standards, reflecting the country's commitment to developing an advanced educational environment that qualifies graduates with the skills to adapt to the evolving economy. She also praised the formation of the Future Skills Advisory Committee, which connects public and private academic sectors with the labour market to drive balanced decision-making. Furthermore, she mentioned that the meeting’s outcomes will support fundamental developments that enhance national development efforts.

Discussions focused on key higher education and scientific research priorities, including supporting the student journey to increase employment rates; building impactful partnerships with higher education institutions to boost their competitiveness and outputs, and updating policies and procedures to align with current and future national trends. The meeting also reviewed major transformative initiatives and projects led by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The committee members also deliberated on the challenges in technical and vocational education and explored solutions and initiatives that could transform them into opportunities that align with labour market requirements. They also highlighted the role of educational initiatives such as community colleges in bridging educational gaps and enhancing the alignment between the system’s outputs and the needs of future jobs.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi highlighted that the committee aims to redesign higher education to support societal and economic growth with a future-ready model that responds to 21st-century challenges. Amid global transformation, many institutions are moving beyond theory-based learning to a flexible, integrated approach that blends theory with practical skills. This shift enhances graduates' employability, aligning education with industry and the economy’s needs.

He also mentioned that the UAE has seen a significant shift in higher education, particularly in technical and vocational education, with the growth of applied and vocational colleges, including the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). HCT is leading this transformation with new academic tracks like the Applied Bachelor Degree, professional diplomas and career accelerators. Achieving this vision requires enhanced collaboration between HCT and private institutions, as well as strategic partnerships with companies to align educational programmes with labour market needs.

During the meeting, UAEU shared its key achievements and future development plans. Ranked 261st globally by QS and among the top 300 by Times Higher Education (THE), UAEU has excelled in scientific research, academic partnerships, and fields such as sustainability and climate change. Future plans include attracting top researchers, enhancing global collaborations, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, leveraging AI for administrative efficiency, and focusing on skill-building and community engagement.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said: “Aligned with the UAE’s commitment to advancing higher education and scientific research, the Higher Education Committee plays a key role in shaping the nation’s future development. At UAEU, we believe collaboration among institutions and partnerships with the public and private sectors are essential for achieving academic and research excellence.”

His Excellency added: “Enhancing education and scientific research is key to realising our leadership’s vision for a knowledge-based economy and delivering innovative solutions to future challenges. We are confident that the committee’s efforts will drive a transformative shift in the UAE’s higher education system.”

The meeting also discussed the proposal to form subcommittees under the Higher Education Committee. These include the Coordinating Committee for Public Higher Education Institutions, which will focus on enhancing coordination, digital connectivity and partnerships between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and federal higher education institutions (HEIs), while also overseeing the implementation of the Higher Education Committee’s decisions regarding federal HEIs. The Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills will support national higher education directives, propose policies and initiatives to improve system quality, assess the performance of higher education institutions and support international collaboration and scientific effectiveness.

