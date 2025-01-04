Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’

H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’.

The programme aims to support the growth, stability and wellbeing of families in Dubai, strengthen community values, enhance quality of life, and promote work-life balance, by offering financial, social, and educational support.

The initiative reflects Her Highness' dedication to empowering Emirati families and fostering their stability and growth.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum said the programme reflects H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to strengthen family stability and consolidate the family’s status as the nucleus of a cohesive society. It aligns with national priorities to empower Emirati families, uphold their values, and prepare them for future challenges.

“Strong families are essential to create a better future. We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every Emirati family in Dubai, ensuring their lasting happiness and stability while empowering them to nurture future generations who can shape a brighter tomorrow,” Her Highness added.

The ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ introduces a forward-looking vision for the Emirati family with a comprehensive support package that includes wedding support, housing assistance, flexible work policies, and social, financial, and housing awareness and education programmes.

The programme aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to foster happy, connected, and value-driven families and double the number of Emirati families in the emirate by 2033.

The ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ features several key initiatives in its first phase. In collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the programme offers flexible work benefits, including a 10-day paid marriage leave for government sector employees in Dubai and a ‘remote work’ option on Fridays for mothers during the first year after maternity leave.

The ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ reduces the monthly premium for housing loans to a minimum of AED3,333 for beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings programme, provided their monthly income does not exceed AED30,000. This initiative aims to ease financial pressures on young people and support their ability to meet other family needs.

In January 2024, under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Community Development Authority in Dubai launched the Dubai Weddings programme, which covers the costs of the main wedding ceremony and provides wedding halls and neighbourhood Majlises free of charge. The Dubai Weddings initiative provides financial support to both husband and wife, easing the financial pressures of marriage. The programme also provides a wide range of discounts to Dubai Weddings beneficiaries including those offered through the Esaad card.

In its first year, the Dubai Weddings programme facilitated 344 weddings, accounting for 28.3% of all Emirati weddings in Dubai by the end of 2024. It also contributed to a 10.1% increase in Emirati weddings last year compared to 2023.

In its first phase, the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ also offers housing support in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, by prioritising the allocation of ready-made housing for loan beneficiaries under the Dubai Weddings programme.

The ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ includes a range of training initiatives for Dubai Weddings members, such as the ‘Start it Right’ marital awareness programme. This initiative equips young people with essential skills to wisely plan their lives, fostering the social and emotional tools needed to build happy families and address challenges positively. It offers courses on the social and economic aspects of marriage, emphasising understanding, cooperation, and mutual respect between spouses. To date, 1,013 individuals have benefited from the ‘Start it Right’ programme, while 208 have benefited from financial support.

The training programmes under the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ include a financial literacy course for members of the Dubai Weddings initiative. This course provides soon-to-be-married couples with the knowledge needed to plan financially, manage resources effectively, and ensure long-term financial stability. It also emphasises the importance of saving, budgeting, and avoiding debt to safeguard family stability.

The training programmes also include the ‘How to Build Your Home’ programme for housing loan beneficiaries, in collaboration with the New Economy Academy, aimed at equipping young people with the skills and knowledge necessary to build their homes economically and efficiently.

These benefits apply to new members of the Dubai Weddings programme from 4 January 2025. Those wishing to avail themselves of housing benefits can apply within one year of benefiting from the Dubai Weddings programme.

Future phases of the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ will expand its scope by introducing new packages and benefits in education, health, and other social services.

All Emirati citizens in Dubai planning to marry can register for the Dubai Weddings programme, provided the prospective bride is an Emirati citizen. Registration is available through the ‘Emirati’ platform on the Dubai Now app. Alternatively, individuals can register or learn more by visiting the Community Development Authority's website or contacting the Authority at 800 2121.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.