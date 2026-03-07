Hotels, Resorts, Shopping Centers Operating In Line With Approved Regulatory Frameworks

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said that, in light of ongoing regional developments, the tourism sector in the UAE continues to operate in accordance with directives issued by the relevant authorities, with close and continuous monitoring of various developments.

The Ministry clarified that hotels, resorts, tourist and cultural landmarks, and shopping centres across the country are welcoming guests and providing services within the approved regulatory frameworks, with full adherence to safety and quality standards.

The Ministry added that the concerned authorities are monitoring operational conditions and occupancy levels on a daily basis to ensure the continued smooth delivery of services and to address any challenges that may arise swiftly and efficiently.

The Ministry called on visitors to communicate directly with accommodation establishments or tourism service providers to obtain the latest details regarding reservations or programs.

The Ministry emphasized that the safety and comfort of visitors remain its top priorities, noting the ongoing close coordination with its partners in the sector to ensure the stability and continuity of the tourism experience in the country in accordance with current circumstances.

For its part, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi confirmed that hotels, tourist attractions, entertainment experiences, cultural sites, and museums throughout the emirate continue to operate as usual, welcoming visitors and providing services normally.

The Department indicated that it is maintaining continuous coordination with the relevant government authorities to ensure the necessary support is provided to visitors currently in the emirate, as well as to partners, employees, and all members of the local community, thereby enhancing the visitor experience and maintaining the continuity of the tourism sector.

In the same context, entertainment destinations on Yas Island continue to welcome visitors daily, offering a wide range of family activities and experiences, especially during the spring season and the official school holiday period.

The island’s entertainment cities remain open to visitors, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi. These destinations offer a variety of entertainment experiences suitable for all ages.

These destinations are witnessing a turnout from families keen to take advantage of the official school holiday to visit tourist attractions, museums, and entertainment destinations that offer a variety of programs and activities combining entertainment, education, and knowledge.