"Identity and Citizenship": Period for Settling the Status of Violators including only the residents in the State

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, Port Security has affirmed that the period for settling the status of violators is limited only to the violators who are residents in the State during the grace period that shall be extended until the end of the next October, and doesn't include the violators who have departed the State and have fines or circulars before launching the period on the first of the current September.

The Major General/ Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director- General of the Authority, has urged the violators to exploit the opportunity of the grace period to settle their status and benefit from the given benefits and exemptions considering that the grace period is an exceptional opportunity that facilitate for the violators to settle their status and legal residency in the State after obtaining a job opportunity or the safe departure without any fines imposed.

From his side, Major General said a valid passport or valid return document without determining the validation period must be provided to issue the departure permit for the violators who wish to settle their status, by departing the State without obtaining the seal to deprive of re-entry the State.

Major General has advised the violators who wish to settle their status by departing the State to reserve a travel ticket after completing the procedures of the departure permit.

Major General has affirmed that the period for settling the status of the violators doesn't include the criminal deportation decision issued for them by the competent court and this group of the violators is entitled to use the benefits and exemptions including in the period only if their criminal files are settled, indicating the competent authorities in the judicial authorities assume the settling of the files for the departed, considering the cases for cancelling the criminal deportation.

In order to settle the status of the infant violators within the grace period for settling the status, Major General/ Suhail Saeed Al Khaili stipulated that they must have a birth certificate and passport or a valid return document.

