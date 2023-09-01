IGCF 2023 to unveil groundbreaking 'Human Capital Management in Crisis-Ridden World' Report

The upcoming 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2023, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will mark the debut of a report titled "Human Capital Management in a Crisis-Ridden World: Strategies for Preserving and Advancing Wealth Amid Global Economic Challenges".

The report, developed in partnership with Trends Research and Advisory, is set to unveil its findings during the event, held under the theme "Today's Resources, Tomorrow's Wealth", scheduled for 13th and 14th September at Expo Centre Sharjah and open for registration through the official website: https://www.igcc.ae/en/igcf-registration.aspx.

The report explores how wealth can be preserved and developed against global economic challenges and learning from international experiences. Segmented into five sections, it starts with the definition of human capital and its importance in the modern-day economy and concludes with key findings and recommendations.

It also provides insights into major challenges facing human capital amidst global economic crises and how to address them effectively and sustainably, highlighting the UAE’s achievements in human capital management.

Gov. Talks: 10 Thought-provoking Sessions and Inspiring Talks

The report's launch comes as part of the IGCF's "Gov. Talks Stage", which plays host to ten panel discussions and inspiring talks focused on health awareness, media, family, environment, and innovation. The diverse activities are held in partnership with Trends Research and Advisory, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Sharjah Press Club, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Family Development Department in Sharjah, Districts and Villages Affairs Department in Sharjah, and the Training Department of the SGMB.

The platform will be grounds for discussions on digital health media, the evolution of media from traditional to new, and the power of artificial intelligence in enhancing communication in the digital age. It will also host deliberations on media among young participants to share their impressions on the present and future of media, especially digital media. The platform will have a specialised session discussing the role of district councils in promoting social cohesion.

Inspiring Talk: Mahmoud Saad

The Sharjah Press Club will host eminent TV anchor and presenter Mahmoud Saad in an inspiring talk titled "From Traditional Media to New... A Speech for a Media Journey". He will share his decades-long professional journey, highlight his pivotal roles as an anchor and presenter, and offer invaluable advice on agility in a fast-paced and constantly evolving media sector.

The Club will also organise a session titled "Tomorrow's Media - from the Perspective of Future Generations", where graduates of the Ithmaar Media Training Programme for children and youth will discuss the future of media in general and digital media in particular.

Health Media… Where Technology Meets Healthcare

The "Health Media" session organised by the Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs provides an opportunity for healthcare sector workers to understand the role of digital media in raising public awareness about the importance of health, accessing reliable, trusted information and services, and how to develop qualified professionals in this field.

Artificial Intelligence

In the inspiring talk organised by Sharjah Media City (Shams). "The Power of Artificial Intelligence and the Enhancement of Communication in the Digital Era", Abdulla Alsharhan, Director of Creativity and Corporate Identity at Sharjah Media City (Shams), speaks about the potential of artificial intelligence and its role in transforming government communication. He will share his experience launching the "Create with Shams" platform, which uses artificial intelligence to generate creative and innovative content.

Role of Media and Education in Sustainability

As part of the UAE's Year of Sustainability, the Gov. Talk Stage will host a panel discussion titled "The Role of Media and Education in Sustainability", in collaboration with the UAEU. Speakers will discuss best practices to strengthen the role of educational and media institutions in achieving the national vision.

The "Sustainable Communication, Change Strategy" session will explore advanced tools for safeguarding and preserving the environment and addressing the consequences of climate change. It will educate participants on sustainability, its pillars, applications, and the tools to realise its goals, leveraging community and environmental initiatives.

New Media and Community Sustainability

Led by the Training Department of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the "New Media and Community Sustainability" workshop will shed light on different media forms, focusing on new media and its integral role in addressing detrimental trends affecting society.

Accept the Challenge

Sharjah’s Family Development Department and Branches will host Dr. Eng. Abdul Latif Al-Azzazi, CEO of the Centre for Excellence in Training, Administrative Consulting, and Development, in a talk titled "Accept the Challenge", that will discuss the dynamic role of youth within family units and their influence on society and the environment.

Districts Councils... The Link Between Government and Society

The session "Districts Councils...The Link Between Government and Society", organised by the Districts and Villages Affairs Department in Sharjah, will centre around the role of districts’ councils in developing public services and identifying citizens’ needs towards fostering greater social cohesion and cultural diversity.

