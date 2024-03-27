In the presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Azizi Developments announces AED600 million donation to establish endowment education complex

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Azizi Developments announced a donation of AED600 million for the development of an endowment education complex.



The donation is part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign seeks to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund to provide sustainable support for the education of millions around the world.



The donation, one of the largest charity contributions in the UAE, was announced at the signing of an agreement between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Azizi Developments. Under the agreement, Azizi Developments will develop the education complex.



In a post published on his account on the platform X, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “In a charitable initiative that is among the largest in the country, today I have witnessed the signing of an agreement between MBRGI and Azizi Developments, under which Azizi will develop a AED600 million education complex as a contribution to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.”



“Day after day, the private sector in the UAE proves that it is a reliable partner; in responsibility, in building the nation and in the journey of charity and benevolence across Dubai and the UAE. Thank you,” he added.



Proceeds from the education complex will be fully dedicated to helping students complete their education, and equipping them with skills needed for the future.

A significant addition to the education sector in Dubai and the UAE, the planned education complex supports MBRGI’s mission to extend education and knowledge to underprivileged communities globally.



Endowment education projects

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) said the growth in new endowment educational projects in Dubai reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for sustainable charity and the provision of all necessary resources to advance education. MBRGI seeks to offer the next generation opportunities to attain knowledge and stay abreast of global advancements in all fields, he added.



“The agreement signed with Azizi Developments as part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a significant addition to the humanitarian efforts made in the UAE, particularly by MBRGI to uplift underprivileged communities. This is achieved through a focus on education, which we see as the optimal investment and insurance against both current and future challenges, and a pathway towards prosperity and a better quality of life,” he said.



“I am confident that MBRGI will continue to accomplish its mission in the field of sustainable education, driven by extensive experience and continuous changes in its strategy, as well as the contributions of UAE philanthropists who are keen to support humanitarian initiatives,” he added.



Pivotal role of education

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: "This agreement signed with MBRGI to develop an endowment education complex in the UAE reflects our shared belief in the critical role that education plays within communities and its importance for achieving economic prosperity and social stability. Our hope is that this endowment complex will help equip students with the knowledge and tools required to complete their education, empowering them to build a brighter future for their nations.



“It is an honour to contribute to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are delighted to support MBRGI’s noble efforts to help underserved communities by expanding access to education and promoting its long-term sustainability. I am confident this campaign will profoundly impact the lives of millions for generations to come, and our decision to donate during the Holy Month of Ramadan is among the most rewarding acts we could undertake,” he added.



Structured charity initiative

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, organised under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ umbrella, aims to revive the culture of endowments as a development tool. It also aims to promote the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity within the community. The campaign also contributes to reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the humanitarian sector by establishing a sustainable educational endowment.



The Mothers' Endowment campaign encourages community members to participate in a structured charitable initiative, making it easy for them to contribute through accessible channels. At the same time, it allows contributors to make donations in honour of their mothers, highlighting the crucial role of mothers in nurturing their families and supporting the education of their children.

