International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: Muslim Council of Elders

The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, has emphasised that the International Day of Human Fraternity is a celebration of shared human values, reaffirming that all people belong to one global family united by common principles.

The Council highlighted the importance of collective efforts to promote dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, peace, and human fraternity among people of diverse backgrounds and cultures.

In a statement marking the occasion, the Council noted that 4th February commemorates the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, a landmark agreement in modern history. This historic document was signed in Abu Dhabi by Prof. Dr. Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church. The document represents one of the most significant acts of human solidarity in contemporary times.

The statement further highlighted that, in the years since its signing, the Document on Human Fraternity has sparked an unprecedented global movement aimed at spreading and reinforcing the values of love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

Recognising its significance, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted 4th February—the anniversary of the document’s signing—as the International Day of Human Fraternity on 22nd December 2020.

The statement emphasised that this global recognition reflects the profound humanitarian principles enshrined in the document. Many countries, universities, and academic institutions worldwide have incorporated its teachings into their educational curricula, while some nations have even adopted it as a national charter.

Marking the International Day of Human Fraternity, the Muslim Council of Elders underscored the importance of upholding the values of human fraternity and peaceful coexistence. It reaffirmed that all people—regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion—are descendants of Prophet Adam (peace be upon him) and share a common destiny. This shared fate calls for collective efforts to foster goodness, compassion, coexistence, and peace.

The Council continues to play a pivotal role in promoting and strengthening the noble humanitarian principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, striving to translate them into tangible realities.

Through innovative initiatives and programmes, it aims to instill these values in younger generations, nurturing a conscientious and responsible youth committed to championing the message of peace, coexistence, and human fraternity.

