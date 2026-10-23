iPhone Duo is here: Apple’s first foldable phone lands in UAE today, but late orders won’t arrive until January 2027
Customers who pre-ordered early are receiving their devices today from Dh8,499. Those who tried to reserve in recent days found delivery dates pushed to late January, with demand far outstripping initial supply
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini3 min read
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The iPhone Duo starts at AED8,499 in the UAE for the 256GB version, while it reaches AED13,599 for the 2TB version. Picture credit: Reuters
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