Home UAE iPhone Duo is here: Apple’s first foldable phone lands in UAE today, but late orders won’t arrive until January 2027

iPhone Duo is here: Apple’s first foldable phone lands in UAE today, but late orders won’t arrive until January 2027

Customers who pre-ordered early are receiving their devices today from Dh8,499. Those who tried to reserve in recent days found delivery dates pushed to late January, with demand far outstripping initial supply

By Ahmed Al-Sherbini Published: 23 October 2026, 04:36 (UAE) 3 min read Share