iPhone Duo launch day in Dubai: Early queues, the 256GB favourite and a collector who keeps every iPhone ever made
Apple’s five UAE stores began delivering pre-orders yesterday as customers lined up from dawn. One buyer showed off his full iPhone collection after collecting the latest model from Dubai Mall
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini3 min read
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A packed Apple store in Dubai indicates the interest among customers for the latest iPhone. Picture credit: Supplied
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