Home UAE iPhone Duo launch day in Dubai: Early queues, the 256GB favourite and a collector who keeps every iPhone ever made

iPhone Duo launch day in Dubai: Early queues, the 256GB favourite and a collector who keeps every iPhone ever made

Apple’s five UAE stores began delivering pre-orders yesterday as customers lined up from dawn. One buyer showed off his full iPhone collection after collecting the latest model from Dubai Mall

By Ahmed Al-Sherbini Published: 24 October 2026, 04:02 (UAE) 3 min read Share