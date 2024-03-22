- Jumeirah Road captures essence of community-inspired #RamadanInDubai campaign, organised in cooperation with Brand Dubai

The Holy Month of Ramadan is welcomed with spontaneous and colourful celebrations across Dubai. A host of activities, events and initiatives invariably capture the festive spirit in diverse communities. People all over the emirate – irrespective of nationality or cultural affiliations, or whether they happen to be residents or visitors – just can’t seem to have enough of the spectacular ambience and immersive spirit of enthralling decorations and illuminations on streets, roads and ‘furjans’ – or neighbourhoods – all over the city. Celebrations to mark the Month of Fasting highlight the importance of the occasion and the blessings it brings along while upholding the Emirati people’s solemn reaffirmation of their customs and traditions passed down through generations.



Manifestations of the celebrations are evident in every corner of Dubai, with decorative lights adorning the facades of buildings, houses, and shopping centres. Every place one goes, the gaiety shines through. Minarets, domes, and facades of mosques are lit up magnificently to welcome the Holy Month. Celebrations this year are more beautiful than ever courtesy of the ‘#RamadanInDubai’ campaign, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC). The campaign is illustrative of the Council’s keenness to promote community and national events and occasions in Dubai all year round while ensuring seamless coordination under one vibrant umbrella.



Prime tourist area

The festive milieu is hard to miss anywhere in Dubai but it is especially unique on Jumeirah Road, long considered among the city’s prime tourist spots and most important arterial roads. The entire length of the road, starting from Etihad House Museum all the way to Madinat Jumeirah, is at its charming best, decked with enchanting lighting displays that lend it an unmistakable grandeur. The festive decorations have been made truly special in cooperation with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).



Touching on the fact that Jumeirah Road and, for that matter, roads in general across Dubai are draped in mesmerising decorations for Ramadan, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar in Dubai, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “The many festive manifestations across Dubai reflect the depth of its connection to the spiritual, heritage and cultural facets of its society. Jumeirah Road has reserved a special place for itself in the memory of the people of Dubai. It tells the story of the development and prosperity of a city that has transformed within a few decades into a prominent global commercial, financial and economic hub guided by the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Jumeirah Road today is one of the nerve centres of a bustling city that features everything from world-class tourism and entertainment to commercial facilities.”



His Excellency added: “Beautifying and decorating the city of Dubai is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, and it constitutes one of the key priorities of the Dubai Urban Masterplan (Dubai 2040), which focuses on enhancing the quality of life and increasing green spaces by 105%, recognising that green spaces are not only environmentally vital but also aesthetically important.”



Dubai is working in accordance with a comprehensive plan to expand the scope of aesthetic green spaces to include all areas of the city, he said. The focus is on increasing tree cover and planting flower beds along streets, public roads, squares, and parks in keeping with sustainability standards followed by Dubai, which also include sustainable irrigation projects.



Integrated plan

“We are continuing to beautify the city through an integrated plan covering all areas of the emirate. In addition to afforestation schemes and increasing the green cover, this includes creative and artistic installations on building facades, intersections and roundabouts. These projects will be implemented in accordance with the best international practices in city beautification, reflecting the vision of the leadership for Dubai to be the world’s best city to live in,” he added.



His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer praised the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ campaign for significantly enhancing coordination when it came to diverse activities and celebrations held through the Holy Month. “Dubai, with its cosmopolitan appeal, has never abandoned its Emirati identity and its Arab Gulf culture, but today it presents a unique model for a global community that includes more than 200 nationalities. Emiratis live in complete harmony with all other peoples, which is evident in celebrations to mark various occasions, which see them welcome everyone else and make them a part of celebrations, spreading happiness and joy among residents and visitors from all over the world,” he added.



One of the most notable localities in Dubai for residents and visitors alike, Jumeirah Road boasts an impressive array of restaurants and cafes on either side, in addition to beach areas, public amenities and tourist facilities, the most important of which is the Union House Museum. Many important hotels too line the road, the most prominent of which are The Bulgari Resort and the Jumeirah Hotel Group, which includes the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, the Al Naseem, Mina Al Salam and Al Qasr hotels, in addition to Souq Madinat Jumeirah.



Key highlights

One of the most important festive highlights of Ramadan that is simply hard to miss on this bustling thoroughfare are the dazzling light displays that adorn the facade of Jumeirah Mosque, one of the most famous tourist attractions in the emirate, having opened its doors to worshippers in 1978 and going on to become a prominent landmark within the urban landscape.



The latest technologies were used for the unique light effects, with the entire mosque building, including its minarets and dome, resplendent in exquisite designs harmoniously blending with the mosque and its surroundings, which continue to attract thousands of visitors from inside and outside the country. Similar techniques were also used for dazzling lighting effects on the mosque’s floor. In a similar vein, mosques and landmarks in different areas of Dubai have taken on a whole new radiance, emphasising the message of shared joy in the Month of Giving and Blessing.



Celebrations of the Holy Month of Ramadan remain an integral part of the Emirati cultural identity, as they are an abiding expression of many noble values that the people of the Emirates hold dear. These festive manifestations reflect the social harmony and spirit of solidarity that characterises the people of Dubai and the people of the emirates in general.



Launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, the #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the Holy Month.



The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai with overseeing the campaign's execution. The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month. The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.





