June 21st is the first day of summer in the UAE.

The Emirates Astronomical Society announced that the summer solstice in 2023 will occur on June 21st at 18:58 UAE time, marking the astronomical beginning of summer, which will last for three months.

This announcement came during the sixth month.

During this period, the sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer, at its northernmost point. The zenith shadow disappears throughout the Arabian Peninsula, while the shadow at noon disappears in the alignment areas, including the southwestern regions of the country.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, the chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, stated that the daytime during summer will be the longest of the year. He pointed out that the length of daylight is synchronized with the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, when the sun aligns with the Tropic of Cancer on June 21st. In the UAE, the maximum length of daylight occurs between June 18th and 24th, exceeding 13 hours and 45 minutes. Meanwhile, this period witnesses the shortest nights.

He added that temperatures rise, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 43 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius at night, accompanied by generally dry weather and wind activity. This occurs during the first half of summer, which extends from June 21st until August 10th.

He mentioned that the summer winds become active, with the possibility of hot air waves raising temperatures by at least 4 degrees above normal averages, reaching over 50 degrees Celsius in some areas. These waves occur from time to time and are known as "Akath Al-Qayz" or "Waghraat Al-Qayz" in Arabic. The hot, dry air intensifies towards the end of this period.

During the second half of summer, extending from August 11th until the autumnal equinox on September 23rd, high humidity continues along with the persistently high temperatures. The moist monsoon winds become active, resulting in the formation of cumulonimbus clouds over mountainous areas and their surroundings, causing thunderstorms.

Al-Jarwan noted that summer ends astronomically on September 22nd, as autumn begins with the sun's alignment on the equator, heading south. With the onset of autumn, temperatures gradually decrease, humidity rises sharply, and mist, dew, and fog form in the early morning.

