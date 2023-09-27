Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the council’s meeting at Al Bateen Palace.

During the meeting, the council discussed current and future government plans and projects that are in line with the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government, enabling it to deliver high-quality community services and ensure excellence across priority areas.

His Highness endorsed a comprehensive government enablement plan presented by the Department of Government Support (DGS). The plan is tailored to foster growth across the government enablement sector by strengthening human resources capabilities, bolstering digital infrastructure in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s digital transformation strategy, and ensuring data-driven support.

The government enablement plan also aims to enhance a comprehensive customer experience ecosystem by establishing an integrated, unified system that increases the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi Government services and ensures their ongoing enhancement.

His Highness also endorsed plans, presented by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, to launch Biobank in Abu Dhabi – a project that supports the provision of precision and personalised medicine through advanced treatment programmes that use human stem cells and tissues to develop medical research.

The research will support advanced technology and scientific methods to treat more than 80 diseases, including blood disorders, cancer, bone marrow diseases, and immune system disorders. The project will enhance the emirate’s healthcare ecosystem and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for research and innovation in life sciences.

In addition, His Highness was briefed on Q2 performance reports from Abu Dhabi Government departments on projects, services and initiatives to benefit the community.

His Highness highlighted the importance of consolidating all stakeholders’ efforts to unify the government services ecosystem, adopting a coordinated approach and championing an innovative mindset to provide community services in line with the leadership’s vision of a modern, progressive emirate that delivers excellence across all government areas.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.