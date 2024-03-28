Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the council’s meeting, where he affirmed the leadership's commitment to UAE citizens’ stability and wellbeing and ongoing efforts to further enhancing their contribution to the nation’s development.

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council reviewed the latest government work, plans, developments and initiatives, as well as a number of projects that meet citizens’ needs and enhance their wellbeing by strengthening infrastructure, facilities and community services.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved the Abu Dhabi Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors, create 178,000 new jobs, and increase the sector’s contribution to non-oil GDP to AED90 billion annually by 2030 to further enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world's fastest growing tourism destinations.

His Highness praised the efforts of relevant entities in the tourism sector, which have resulted in an exceptional performance in 2023, including welcoming more than 24 million visitors; a more than 30 percent increase from 2022. In addition, the tourism industry significantly bolstered Abu Dhabi's economy in 2023, contributing AED49 billion to GDP, a more than 22 per cent increase from 2022. The hotel sector alone contributed AED6.4 billion.

This remarkable growth reflects the emirate’s rising profile in the global tourism sector and lays a solid foundation from which to achieve objectives of the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030. The strategy reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to transform the emirate’s social and economic landscape through sustainable development in line with the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030. The strategy also aims to develop talent in the tourism sector and strengthen the sector’s role in supporting the emirate’s economic growth.

The approved strategy will continue to support and encourage private sector investment in tourism development through a range of incentive initiatives and programmes, including facilitating and simplifying regulatory procedures. The strategy will also support sustainable tourism initiatives and drive innovation and technology integration to enhance tourism services and the development of unique attractions and experiences. These are among other strategy programmes and plans aimed at ensuring the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector in line with the emirate’s economic ambitions.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed progress on infrastructure projects being implemented by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre across a range of sectors in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness emphasised the importance of all government entities working to build strategic partnerships with the private sector to continue developing and enhancing infrastructure projects that enhance quality of life and advance the emirate’s social and economic development.

