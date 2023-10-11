Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has endorsed a plan to establish a world-leading Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in Abu Dhabi.

The SAVI cluster is expected to contribute AED90-AED120 billion to the UAE economy and generate 30,000-50,000 jobs.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed details of the plan presented by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, to develop an extensive multi-modal cluster designed to transform the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across air, land and sea.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi continues to further establish its position as a leader in the field of advanced industries and cutting-edge technologies, and expand its investments in the field to enhance its global competitiveness while transitioning to clean and sustainable industries.

He also gave directives to establish strategic partnerships to develop Emirati talent and attract global talent, tap into the latest technologies, create an enabling ecosystem, and drive the sector’s growth.

The establishment of the SAVI cluster will grow Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for the development of smart and autonomous vehicles - building on the strength of the emirate’s aviation and aerospace industries, and supported by its advanced technology infrastructure and thriving R&D ecosystem.

