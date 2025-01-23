- Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcement of high-speed train project linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, have witnessed the announcement of a new high-speed train project linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in an official ceremony organised by Etihad Rail at Al Faya Depot.

The project further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global leader in smart transportation. By integrating cutting-edge and innovative technologies, the project elevates the nation’s transport infrastructure, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and environmental stewardship, while contributing significantly to achieving the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

The project will enable seamless connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, significantly reducing travel times. It will also enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors while strengthening socioeconomic ties between the two emirates. Additionally, the high-speed train will reinforce infrastructure to drive business growth and unlock new investment opportunities across key sectors such as logistics and tourism, contributing to sustainable development for generations to come.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that this ambitious project reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to advance national infrastructure and elevate mobility services to the highest standards. He also underscored that the high-speed train aims to bolster the UAE’s global competitiveness, support sustainable development and solidify the nation’s position as a global model for innovation and progress.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted that the project unlocks new horizons for comprehensive development by advancing national transportation and infrastructure and ensuring a sustainable future for current and future generations.

He also emphasised that the project will improve quality of life to align with the aspirations of the next phase of progress, which requires accelerated efforts to achieve the objectives and priorities of the forward-looking national economic vision driven by knowledge and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that the high-speed train is a testament to the UAE leadership’s commitment to connecting the nation’s emirates through advanced transportation solutions that set new global standards for quality and excellence.

He stated that the project will transform the transport sector, further reinforcing the UAE’s growing status as a regional and international leader in adopting innovative solutions across key sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further noted the project’s profound national importance, underscoring its role in strengthening infrastructure and facilitating the development of other key sectors. His Highness emphasised that the project places the UAE at the forefront of innovation in railway transportation, transforming the daily commute between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to enhance the lives of citizens, residents and tourists while boosting the national economy’s global competitiveness by introducing a state-of-the-art transport system that features the latest infrastructure advancements.

Etihad Rail will oversee the development and operation of this landmark project, building on its achievements in developing the national railway sector and operating the national rail network with the highest standards of efficiency, quality and reliability.

The high-speed train will enable individuals to travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in just 30 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 350 km/h. The route will pass through key strategic destinations and tourist attractions, ensuring seamless travel for passengers and visitors.

The project will significantly contribute to the UAE’s socioeconomic and tourism development, strengthening its position among advanced nations through fast, efficient and sustainable rail transport, boosting tourism and elevating economic growth. The high-speed train is expected to contribute AED145 billion to the UAE’s GDP over the next five decades.

The announcement ceremony included the signing of a Cooperation Charter by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai. The charter aims to enhance the project’s infrastructure, building on the close collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and the Dubai Executive Council.

Development of the high-speed train project has progressed with the issuance of tenders for project contracts and the approval of network designs. These milestones reflect the significant progress in advancing the project and ensuring its smooth execution. Following these key achievements, subsequent phases of the project will be developed in the coming years, paving the way for its final completion.

On the sidelines of the high-speed train announcement, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed a comprehensive presentation on the UAE’s first passenger train fleet. Their Highnesses toured a train, exploring its cutting-edge design and advanced features, which will help provide a seamless travel experience at speeds of up to 200 km/h.

The unveiling of the passenger train fleet, alongside the high-speed train announcement, marks a key milestone in the development of rail transport services in the UAE. Offering a safe, reliable and efficient travel option, the passenger train reflects the spirit of national unity. It is designed to complement the high-speed train by connecting urban and regional routes, linking key cities and communities across the UAE.

The ceremony also saw the announcement of the first four passenger rail stations in the UAE, marking progress toward an integrated rail network for passengers. These strategically located stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah will improve access to rail services. They will integrate with metro and bus lines, creating a comprehensive and interconnected transport network.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the stations will include business-class lounges, retail outlets and family-friendly amenities. Inspired by Emirati heritage, the stations’ innovative designs reflect the UAE’s dedication to excellence and sustainability, while fostering community development and supporting the nation’s forward-looking vision.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.