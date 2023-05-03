Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates expansion of Al Falah housing project

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the expansion of Al Falah housing project, providing 899 new homes to citizens at a cost of more than AED1.92 billion.

During the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the infrastructure, building specifications and architectural design features of the project, which is part of the Emirati Neighbourhood initiative.

He also reviewed the interior and exterior finishes of the villas that meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life in line with the highest international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Muna Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Operational Affairs at Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties; and a number of senior engineers from the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The project was developed with the aim of creating a tightly-knit and integrated community offering all the necessary facilities. Each villa is characterised by designs that reflect Emirati national identity, culture, and heritage to meet citizens’ needs and enhance their quality of life.

The expansion of Al Falah is the latest phase following the project’s first and second phases, which have already provided citizens with 4,857 homes since 2012, and reflect the increasing urban expansion of Al Falah area.

Spanning 215 hectares, the expansion of Al Falah housing project includes 899 homes, five mosques and five public parks, as well as allocated plots of land for commercial and community facilities. Each villa includes five bedrooms, two Majlis (one for men and one for women), dining and living rooms, and other facilities.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa said, “The inauguration of this phase of the housing project reflects our leadership’s directives to ensure the highest living standards, stability, and wellbeing for Emirati citizens and their families. The project contributes to creating dynamic, attractive and secure neighbourhoods that enhance the lifestyle of citizens and stimulate economic and social growth across Abu Dhabi.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi stated, "In delivering the directives of our leadership by enhancing quality of life and stability for our citizens, we remain committed to develop housing projects that meet their needs and ensure the comprehensive development of neighbourhoods.”

