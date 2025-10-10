Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Inaugurates World Conservation Congress

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 today in Abu Dhabi. The event is being held for the first time in the GCC region under the theme Powering Transformative Conservation.

On the occasion of the World Conservation Congress opening, H.H. Sheikh Khaled stated that environmental protection is a key pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development journey, as the nation has established itself as a global model in conserving nature and ensuring the sustainability of its resources.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled added that the UAE has built a distinguished record in nature conservation, reflected in its initiatives to restore ecosystems, protect endangered species, and expand network of protected areas, which now cover more than 15 per cent of the UAE’s total land area.

He emphasised that the UAE’s leadership places sustainability at the core of its future vision, recognising that environmental balance and the preservation of natural resources are vital foundations for sustainable development and the wellbeing of generations to come.

The Congress was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Sara Awad Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund – Presidential Court; and Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

The opening ceremony featured global conservation leaders including Surangel Whipps Jr, President of the Republic of Palau; Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, Chair of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection; Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Regent of Pahang; Dr Sylvia Earle, IUCN Patron of Nature and Founder of Mission Blue; Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama’s Minister of Environment; Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UNEP; and Dr Musonda Mumba, Secretary-General of the Ramsar Convention.

Hosting the international event underscores the UAE’s leadership as a key supporter of international cooperation, innovation and balance in environmental action. Such efforts align with the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, which aims to enhance nature-based solutions, restore ecosystems, and protect endangered species such as the Arabian Oryx and Scimitar-Horned Oryx. They reflect the UAE’s commitment to preserving the environment and safeguarding the nation’s natural heritage for future generations.

Beyond its borders, the UAE actively supports international sustainability efforts, contributing to nature-based solutions, renewable energy adoption, and global food and water security. In hosting major environmental events and forging global partnerships, the nation’s leadership demonstrates its dedication to advancing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and achieving 2030 climate and nature goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network, bringing together governments, civil society, and experts to advance solutions for nature conservation. The IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, held in Abu Dhabi for the first time, serves as a pivotal platform for shaping global policy, fostering collaboration, and driving progress toward a sustainable future. The UAE’s hosting of the prestigious event reflects its role as a catalyst for international cooperation and innovation in environmental protection.