KHDA Announces Spring Break for Dubai Private Schools Starting March 9

Emirates 247-The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Thursday that the spring break for all private schools in Dubai will begin on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The directive applies to students, as well as teaching and administrative staff across all private educational institutions in the emirate. According to the KHDA, the two-week holiday will conclude on Sunday, March 22.

Classes and official work for all staff and students are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23, 2026.