KHDA hosts inaugural event in E33 CoLabs series to shape the future of education

More than 200 educators, parents, students, and policymakers from Dubai’s private education sector came together for the inaugural E33 CoLabs session, engaging in workshops and discussions aimed at accelerating the implementation of Education 33 (E33), Dubai’s transformative new education strategy.

The event marked the launch of E33 CoLabs, a series of collaborative sessions designed to refine and implement projects under the E33 strategy. The first session highlighted the strategy’s progress, showcasing how E33 is not just a vision but a strategy already being implemented to create meaningful change in Dubai’s education system.

Launched in October by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, E33 reimagines education by placing the learner’s journey at the heart of its vision, and represents a shift from a traditional, institution-centric model to a learner-centric ecosystem tailored to the needs and aspirations of every individual. The E33 strategy is aligned with the goals of Dubai Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 as well as the Dubai Social Agenda.

Speaking at the event, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), emphasised the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of education, highlighting the collaborative spirit that shaped the creation of the E33 strategy.

She noted: “E33 is not just a plan on paper – it is a strategy in action. It is built on the foundation of collaboration, which has always been the hallmark of our education community. Today, we are bringing this spirit to life, transforming classrooms, empowering parents and teachers, and ensuring that every learner is prepared not just for today’s challenges but for tomorrow’s opportunities. Together, we are shaping a future where education is impactful, inclusive, and lifelong, and where Dubai continues to lead the world in innovation and excellence.”

Game Changer initiatives

Twenty-eight Game Changer initiatives are being rolled out in several phases to support the E33 objectives, redefine educational experiences and outcomes, and foster innovation and excellence across all levels of education. Several Game Changer initiatives have already been launched including ‘Al Freej Nurseries,’ ‘Dubai Flagship University,’ ‘All Rise’ and ‘Excel Anywhere.’

At the first E33 CoLabs event, participants worked together to develop solutions and prototypes for 10 of the 28 Game Changer initiatives. These initiatives focus on areas such as raising the quality of education for Emirati students through tailored support, positioning Dubai as a highly sought-after destination for teachers, preparing talented Emiratis for leadership roles in government and the private sector, elevating vocational training standards, enhancing the wellbeing of learners and educators, and empowering parents to actively support and guide their children’s education journeys.

The spirited discussions and workshops enabled educators, students, parents, and thought leaders to develop actionable solutions and prototypes, ensuring that E33’s initiatives are both practical and impactful.

Her Excellency added: “We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and contributions from everyone who participated in our inaugural CoLabs event. The success of this event highlights the strength of our education community, and we are excited to continue collaborating with educators, students, and parents to refine and implement the E33 strategy. This is just the beginning of an ongoing journey to implement E33’s vision and create a brighter future for every learner.”

From early learning, through to higher education and beyond, the E33 strategy will ensure students are well equipped with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed at every stage of their life and be impactful contributors to Dubai’s future.

For more information about the E33 strategy, visit Education 33.

