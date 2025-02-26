- Knowledge Fund Establishment looks to the future with strong growth and groundbreaking educational initiatives in 2024

- Over 1.5 million square feet allocated for new educational institutions; the ‘Dubai Schools’ project reports notable enrolment growth for the 2024-2025 academic year

- ‘Dubai Distinguished Students Programme’ launched in collaboration with the KHDA to provide more than 400 seats for exceptional Emirati students in private schools

- Customer satisfaction rate of 93.75% highlights the Establishment’s role in driving innovation and shaping the future of the education sector

- Total annual revenue registers a 34% increase while investment revenue surges nearly 44%

The Knowledge Fund Establishment today announced its key accomplishments in 2024, highlighting its commitment to realising the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to advance the education system and position it among the world’s finest. The Establishment’s achievements align with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 (E33), reinforcing Dubai's status as a leading global hub for education.

In line with these objectives, the Establishment revealed the expansion of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project, notably through constructing a new campus in Al Khawaneej with a capacity exceeding 4,000 students. This campus features the ‘Dubai Community Health Centre,’ offering a wide range of student support services. The Dubai Schools project seeks to evolve an exceptional Emirati schooling model that offers a truly global education rooted in national values. Meanwhile, the Al Barsha branch of Dubai Schools completed its expansion, raising its total capacity to more than 2,400 students.

As part of its commitment to supporting Emirati students, the Knowledge Fund Establishment, in cooperation with KHDA, signed agreements with nine private schools in Dubai to provide more than 400 seats at a 50% tuition fee discount for outstanding Emirati students in the 2024-2025 academic year. This initiative falls under the ‘Dubai Distinguished Students Programme,’ which aims to offer 1,800 seats by 2030.

Pioneering financial literacy initiative

To foster financial literacy among students, the Establishment partnered with National Bonds to launch the pioneering ‘Young Investor’ programme – the first of its kind in the Middle East. The pilot phase rolls out in ‘Dubai Schools’ campuses before being incorporated into additional curricula across various educational levels. With six interactive modules, the programme covers saving, investing, and financial planning, nurturing a financially savvy generation.

In 2024, the Establishment also secured prominent investments, dedicating over 1.5 million square feet to new educational institutions. These developments will add more than 10,000 student seats across multiple curricula, plus over ten early childhood centres across the emirate. Such allocations also serve to bolster the Fund's growth, reflecting exceptional stability and sustainable expansion while enabling continued support for Dubai's education sector.

From an operational perspective, the Establishment posted a 34% increase in total annual revenue and nearly 44% growth in investment revenue – clear indicators of its strategic investment approach and sustainable returns. Customer feedback also registered a notable milestone, with a satisfaction rate of 93.75%, further emphasising the Establishment's role in driving innovation and bolstering the future of education.

Commenting on the milestones, His Excellency Ahmad AbdulKarim Julfar, Chairman of the Board, Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “These 2024 achievements directly reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and align with our national goals, the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 (E33), the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Keeping pace with global changes in the education sector, alongside continuous investment in state-of-the-art learning environments, underpins Dubai's competitiveness and cements its position as a global educational destination. We will continue creating advanced educational opportunities through strategic partnerships and pioneering initiatives that equip the next generation to thrive and realise our leadership's ambitions.”

Aligned with emirate’s strategic vision

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, stated: “We take great pride in our significant progress this year – from expanding ‘Dubai Schools’ with a new branch in Al Khawaneej and enhancements at Al Barsha to introducing the ‘Young Investor’ programme with National Bonds. Meanwhile, our agreements with nine private schools in Dubai, offering 50% scholarships for outstanding Emirati students, underscore our commitment to fostering local talent and developing responsible future leaders. Attracting top-tier educational investments and allocating larger areas for investors reiterates Dubai's standing as a global education hub. We remain dedicated to nurturing a sustainable educational ecosystem that meets our community's expectations and aligns with the emirate's strategic vision.”

The outstanding successes achieved within such a short span of time underscore the Knowledge Fund Establishment's pivotal role in advancing Dubai's strategic objectives, fostering an innovative educational environment for residents and investors alike, and paving the way for a future defined by quality, innovation, and visionary leadership.

