Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

Landmark Group announced its contribution of AED 5 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions around the world.

The campaign, organised under the MBRGI umbrella and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, highlights the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and supports global efforts to improve the quality of life.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a new benevolent initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aiming to honour mothers as well as help underprivileged communities. At Landmark Group, we are proud to align ourselves with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, contributing to a future where sustainable change is not just a possibility but a reality.”

“As we celebrate 50 years of Landmark in the region, we are grateful for the invaluable support we have received from the leaders, the government, our partners, and the people of the UAE. Our contribution to the campaign is about honouring all mothers and investing in education to lay the groundwork for a more equitable and empowered society,” she added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honour their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities sustainably through education. The campaign reflects the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable good and charity.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

