Latest updates for the weather condition in the UAE

Latest updates for the weather condition from Monday 15th until Wednesday 17th April 2024

* From Monday afternoon, convective cloud formation over coastal and internal areas, associated with rainfall, lightning and thunder at times.

* From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon: unstable weather condition begins over the Western areas and move towards Abu Dhabi and the Northern and Eastern areas, where the amount of convective clouds increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.

* From Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning: Another wave begins from the Western areas and includes scattered areas of the country, where the amounts of convective clouds increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.

* From Wednesday afternoon: cloud formations continue over the Eastern and Northern areas, associated with rainfall, and the clouds gradually decrease by night.

* Please take all precautions and follow the safety measures during rainfall and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation. The centre is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide you with the latest developments.

