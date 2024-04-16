Latest updates for the weather condition in the UAE from Today until Wednesday 17th April 2024

Latest updates for the weather condition in the UAE from Tuesday 16th until Wednesday 17th April 2024

. From now to todays afternoon:

Convective clouds over coastal move toward Eastern and Western associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.

. From todays afternoon to Wednesday early morning

Another wave begins from the Western areas and includes scattered areas of the country, where the amounts of convective clouds increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.

. From Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon

Some Convective clouds formation over the coastal associated with Rainfall and then concentrate over Eastern and Northern and the clouds gradually decrease by Wednesday noon.

. Please take all the precautions and follow the safety measures during rainfall and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation. The center is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide you with the latest developments.

