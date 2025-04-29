Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates DIHAD 2025 Conference & Exhibition

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 21st Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD 2025), which is being held over three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DIHAD 2025 brings together key decision-makers from leading NGOs, UN Agencies, charity organisations, and government bodies, together with aid, education, and construction providers from the private sector, to address the needs of people and countries affected by crises, disasters and natural calamities under the theme ‘Humanitarian Aid and Development in a Polarised World.’

After the opening, H.H. Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition, accompanied by a group of ambassadors, heads of the participating delegations, and representatives of international organisations.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB), stated: “DIHAD continues to serve as a premier global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action. In a world increasingly defined by division and crisis, our efforts must be driven by unity, innovation, and sustainability. Only through partnerships that transcend borders and sectors can we create meaningful and lasting humanitarian solutions.”

He further stated: “We come together here in Dubai through DIHAD, a testament to the unwavering commitment of our wise leadership. The UAE remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing global development, embodying our identity, values, and humanitarian mission. This is evident in our global presence and initiatives, ranging from philanthropy and relief efforts to supporting disaster-stricken regions and improving the lives of underprivileged communities worldwide.”

He further highlighted DIHAD’s unwavering commitment to bringing together key actors from across governments, international organisations, private sector leaders, and civil society to co-create practical and scalable strategies that meet the urgent needs of vulnerable communities.

The opening ceremony began with a powerful speech by Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD). “The launch of this year’s edition of DIHAD marks another milestone in the journey of this pioneering humanitarian platform, which brings together decision-makers, humanitarian organisations, and experts from around the world to enhance cooperation and find practical solutions to the challenges facing affected communities across the globe. The fact that this conference is being held in Dubai, the city of tolerance and humanity, is no coincidence; it is a reflection of the vision of our wise leadership in promoting the values of giving and highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting humanitarian and developmental efforts both regionally and globally. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundations for humanitarian and development work in the country, and the journey of giving has continued under the wise leadership, making the UAE a beacon of goodness and peace,” he said.

During the ceremony, the DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief 2025 was presented to Kate Forbes, President, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), honouring her outstanding leadership and global contributions to humanitarian efforts.

One of the most prestigious awards in the field of global humanitarian relief, the DIHAD International Personality Award is presented by the DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB), to honour international figures and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting people in need and strengthening humanitarian efforts worldwide. This year, the award highlighted the exceptional dedication demonstrated by Kate Forbes in driving humanitarian relief initiatives across the globe.

Addressing the audience, Kate Forbes, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said: “This year, as we come together to confront urgent and complex global challenges, we also commemorate a significant milestone — the 60th anniversary of the Fundamental Principles of our Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Humanitarian principles are not static; they have evolved to guide us through new ethical dilemmas and operational complexities. These principles demand more than mere affirmation; they require bold and decisive action to uphold them, especially in a world where perception is weaponised, and solidarity is too often mistaken for partisanship.”

Ambassador Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, expressed her gratitude and honour as Switzerland will be the Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2025. She highlighted the significance of this platform in bringing together global leaders, humanitarian actors, and development professionals to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges: “It is a great honour for Switzerland to be the Guest of Honour at the DIHAD 2025 Exhibition. This platform brings together global leaders, humanitarian actors and development professionals to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. On behalf of Switzerland, I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to share our experiences and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to humanitarian action and international cooperation.”

She continued: “Humanitarian challenges can only be addressed through global cooperation and local action. Switzerland has a long humanitarian tradition. Our country remains committed to finding innovative and sustainable solutions with our partners. This is more important than ever. The communities most at risk and most in need should be at the centre of our attention and at the table when we discuss solutions for the many challenges ahead of us and the opportunities we don’t want to miss. We look forward to engaging with our fellow participants, sharing insights and learning from each other. I wish you all a successful and fruitful 2025 edition.”

During the opening, Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, announced the launch of the ‘DIHAD 2044’ agenda, which features five strategic pillars: Sustainability, Empowerment, Partnership, Education, and Innovation. He stated: “The DIHAD 2044 agenda reaffirms our commitment to shaping the future of humanitarian aid, development, and relief for the next 20 years. The agenda strengthens DIHAD’s position as the world’s leading annual event in this field, bringing together 500,000 professionals from more than 190 countries by 2044.”

He added, “DIHAD has grown into a global hub for networking and collaboration. With over 3,000 active cross-sector partnerships, we are fostering impactful cooperation across borders and disciplines.”

“Around 50% of our initiatives are co-delivered with local actors, a testament to our dedication to localisation and empowering communities on the ground. DIHAD 2044 is not just an agenda, it is a global framework for dialogue, innovation, and building a more sustainable and inclusive humanitarian future,” Eng. Khaled continued.

DIHAD 2025 is expected to attract more than 18,000 participants and visitors from 160 countries over its three days, including over 138 buyers from United Nations agencies, leading institutions, charities, and humanitarian organisations from around the world. More than 1,063 organisations and charities actively involved in humanitarian affairs will participate, along with 131 speakers who are elite experts in the humanitarian field worldwide. Its programme will cover vital topics through 64 main sessions and 197 innovative workshops.

DIHAD offers a platform for assistance providers to engage with relevant corporate and governmental stakeholders, fostering impactful collaborations to aid those in need. This year’s edition is held in conjunction with the 16th edition, which showcases the latest equipment, technology, and services for emergency response, disaster relief, and search and rescue operations.

DIHAD features two groundbreaking hubs that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of humanitarian action. The DIHAD Government Hub stands as a platform where pioneering policies are crafted, bringing together the world’s leading governments and policymakers to forge a path for humanitarian diplomacy and transform visionary ideas into tangible global actions. Additionally, DIHAD introduces the Partnership Hub, an innovative space designed to bridge the gap between entities, NGOs, government organisations, foundations, and suppliers. This collaborative space aims to foster partnerships, drive procurement, and convert cooperation into measurable, impactful change in the humanitarian sector.

The first day of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) 2025 featured key roundtable discussions that addressed critical issues in humanitarian aid and youth volunteerism, including a High-Level Roundtable Meeting, co-hosted by DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and UAE Aid agency. This exclusive session gathered senior officials, humanitarian experts, and key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of global humanitarian aid and development. The meeting focused on enhancing international cooperation and exploring innovative solutions to the challenges faced by crisis-affected regions.

In addition, the Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council Roundtable Meeting was conducted under the theme ‘Emirati Youth and Humanitarian Volunteering: A Vital Role in Times of Crisis.’ The session highlighted the pivotal role of Emirati youth in humanitarian efforts, focusing on their contributions to volunteerism and their essential involvement in disaster response and recovery efforts. The high-level discussions on Day One of DIHAD underscored the UAE’s commitment to strengthening humanitarian efforts globally and empowering youth to play a significant role in shaping the future of humanitarian action.

DIHAD Conference and Exhibition is organised annually by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions a member of INDEX Holding, and is proudly supported by the UAE Aid Agency, United Nations, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, The Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, UAE Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Humanitarian, and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. It is sponsored by DP World Foundation, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Dubai Charity Association, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and Al Khair Foundation.

