Latifa bint Mohammed Meets with WEF President

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with Børge Brende, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum (WEF), during her participation in the opening of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025. The event, organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the WEF, is being held in Dubai until 16 October.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, and Member of the WEF Leadership Council; Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa affirmed that the UAE, guided by its visionary leadership, continues to reinforce its position as an active global partner in building effective frameworks of collaboration that contribute to shaping forward-looking and impactful future pathways. She said that these efforts further enhance quality of life on a universal basis, advancing all key sectors that directly affect people’s wellbeing.

Her Highness stated: “In line with the UAE’s strategic objectives, the Global Future Councils focus on optimising advanced technology investments, driving digital transformation, and enhancing cybersecurity. These pillars collectively establish a strong foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future.”

Her Highness added: “A deep understanding of the importance of transforming current and future global challenges into opportunities is essential to driving positive impact. This is achieved by developing innovative, proactive solutions rooted in creativity and by launching global initiatives that improve lives and enhance community wellbeing”.

Critical mission

Børge Brende commended the UAE’s leading role in hosting the annual Global Future Councils. He praised the enabling environment in the UAE that facilitates the councils’ critical mission of anticipating the future of vital sectors and addressing global challenges. He also expressed his appreciation for the strong and enduring strategic partnership between the World Economic Forum and the UAE, which has generated far-reaching positive outcomes across the world.

The Global Future Councils are a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the World Economic Forum. Over the past 16 years, more than 900 Councils have been convened, bringing together over 12,000 experts to address the most pressing issues shaping the present and future of humanity.

This year’s meetings have gathered more than 700 experts from 93 countries, providing a global platform for dialogue and collaboration to anticipate the future of key sectors and address international challenges. The 37 Councils cover six main pillars, and for the first time, the annual meeting of the Cybersecurity Council is being held in conjunction with the Global Future Councils to further enhance integration and inclusivity.