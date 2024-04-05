Launched by First Abu Dhabi Bank: “Aftir” reflects a bright community scene in UAE

• First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)’s Ramadan Aftir campaign has distributed More than 55 thousand meals to families across the UAE during the Holy Month.

The Aftir campaign, which sees FAB staff, families and friends partnering with established charities nationwide, is one of four FAB Ramadan CSR initiatives.

For 90 minutes every evening during Ramadan, volunteers in every emirate package and distribute between 200 to 300 meals to families registered with charities including the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in Abu Dhabi; Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah; Aletihad Charity Foundation in Ajman; Sharjah Charity International in Sharjah; and the U.A.Q. Charity Association in Umm Al Quwain.

Marwa Alrahma - Vice President & Head of Corporate Soical Responsibility at FAB, explained that the “Aftir” is one of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Ramadan initiatives, through which volunteers distribute Iftar meals to eligible families registered with accredited charities in the country on a daily basis by preparing various meals, then delivering them to the families as they pass by in their own vehicles at the approved distribution sites. Accordingly, hours will be calculated. Volunteer daily and send certificates of participation through “Aftir.ae” at the end of the holy month.

.She explained that "Aftir" is part of four social charitable initiatives organized by the bank during the holy month of Ramadan, in which employees, their family members and friends participate in cooperation with charities across the country, where volunteers allocate 120 minutes of their time daily during the holy month, to mobilize and distribute mor than 55,000 meals to beneficiary families, across the UAE, supported by many charitable and humanitarian institutions ,including Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in Abu Dhabi, Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, and Union Charitable Foundation. in Ajman, Sharjah Charity Society in Sharjah, um Al Quwain Charitable Society in um Al Quwain.

She pointed out that the initiative embodies the values of the month of Ramadan the month of giving and blessings, which urges cooperation and strengthening the ethics and behavior of social responsibility among the bank's employees, partners and members of the surrounding community, in an effort to support social responsibility and encourage volunteer work, especially at this holy time of the year, based on the commitment of the bank, its employees and those in charge of it to move forward in the footsteps of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who instilled in the UAE society Citizens and residents, the highest meanings of giving and fraternity, and extending a helping hand to people everywhere.

Strengthening ties of cooperation

Al Rahma stressed FAB's keenness to provide all possible means of support to all segments of society through valuable initiatives in cooperation with the concerned authorities to provide meals to beneficiaries, based on its social responsibility aimed at improving the quality of life in the community, spreading the spirit of solidarity among its members, and strengthening cooperation ties among them by contributing to supporting needy families, in addition to promoting charitable initiatives during the holy month.

She stated that volunteer hours will be calculated daily for volunteers and certificates of participation will be sent to them through the initiative 's platform at the end of the holy month, and urged community members wishing to participate in the "Aftir" campaign to register via the same link.

She said : " The blessed month of Ramadan is a month of goodness and affection that encourages us to share goodness and giving, at FAB, pointing out that FAB's Ramadan initiatives stem from its belief in the importance of partnerships and cooperation, and the provision of spaces and programs that allow community members the opportunity to collaborate and make constructive and positive contributions.

she added: "The UAE has a track record in charitable work, thanks to the various initiatives and projects that have made it a symbol of giving, which has strengthened the strength of its humanitarian message, its role and position in this aspect, and we are all accustomed in the month of Ramadan to extend the white hands of the UAE to help needy families, which shows how the love of goodness has become a way of life and daily behavior firmly established in the hearts of the people of the UAE, following the example of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and our wise leadership, which has become A title for charitable and humanitarian work.

she stressed that the "Aftir" initiative reflects a bright societal scene in the country thanks to the concerted efforts, energies and capabilities between institutions, expressing his pride in the partnership with the competent authorities and the support they provide to the initiative, which represents a vivid image of community partnership.

