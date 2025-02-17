Light to Moderate Rainfall in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported that weather monitoring stations recorded light to moderate rainfall in various eastern and western regions of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

According to the NCM, the rain began at exactly 12:33 AM in Dibba Fujairah. Shortly after, at 2:10 AM, light rain was recorded in Al Dhafra.

At 6:40 AM, light rain was observed in Al Sila and Ghuwaifat in Al Dhafra, followed by a similar pattern in Jebel Hafeet and Al Maqam in Al Ain at 6:45 AM. The rainfall resumed in Al Dhafra at 9:32 AM, affecting Bu Hasa, Madinat Zayed, and Yualnazra with light to moderate showers.

Further reports from NCM's monitoring stations at 12:32 PM confirmed light to moderate rainfall in several areas of Abu Dhabi, including Al Soot, Mukhbirz, Wateed, Asab, Abu Qrain, and Ara East Bu Hamra in Al Dhafra.

By 2:48 PM, additional areas in Al Dhafra, including Ruwais and Baynunah, along Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road toward Al Sila, as well as Sir Bani Yas Island, experienced moderate rainfall.

Later in the afternoon, rain returned to Al Ain at 4:20 PM, particularly along the Waqan Road. At the same time, Al Wahidah in the western region recorded light to moderate rain.

Temperature Increase

Regarding temperature variations this month, the NCM stated that February's average temperature is slightly above the historical norm, reaching 20.1°C.

The five highest temperatures recorded yesterday were: