Liwa Date Festival & Auction launched under patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the second edition of the Liwa Dates Festival & Auction kicked off today, Thursday, and will run until 30th September in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The festival, organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Emirates Heritage Club, received on its first day 15 tonnes and 748 kilograms of luxury dates from the UAE.

The festival is open daily to visitors from 16:00 until 22:00, and offers an exciting lineup of heritage and edutainment activities along with awareness seminars.

