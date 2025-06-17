“Makers of Creativity” Prepares Emirati Students for the Future of Media

Dubai, UAE – As part of its commitment to cultivating national talent and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading regional media hub, Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) marked the graduation of a select group of university students and fresh graduates from its pioneering “Makers of Creativity” program — a strategic initiative designed to upskill emerging Emirati media professionals and bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands.

Over the course of two months, the program welcomed 12 top-performing students from UAE-based universities, offering them intensive hands-on training in key areas of media production, including photography and television, lighting techniques, editing, and professional framing. Led by seasoned industry experts, the initiative equipped participants with advanced practical skills, direct newsroom exposure, and mentorship, ensuring they are workforce-ready and aligned with global standards in media excellence.

This initiative aligns with Dubai Media’s broader strategy to support Dubai’s creative economy by developing a sustainable talent pipeline, strengthening the capabilities of future media leaders, and advancing the emirate’s reputation as a destination for innovative content creation and specialized media services.

Salem Belyouha, CEO of media content sector at Dubai Media, emphasized the program’s role in reinforcing national media capabilities, saying “Through our innovative training programs, we strive to foster an open and supportive media environment that empowers students and graduates, equips them with the tools and knowledge needed in the media sector, and enhances their professional competencies. This, in turn, strengthens the sector and reinforces Dubai’s status as a magnet for talent and creative professionals.” He added that the program plays a key role in bridging the gap between academic learning and professional readiness by offering students a real-world glimpse into the media industry and its requirements.

Echoing this, Shaikha Ahmad, CEO of Human Resources Sector at Dubai Media, highlighted the program’s focus on innovation and institutional collaboration:

“Dubai Media aims to familiarize students with the nature of field-based media work and its demands, thereby enhancing their practical capabilities across various areas of the industry.” She added that the program fosters a spirit of innovation among students and provides them with opportunities to contribute to the advancement of the local media ecosystem, which has seen remarkable progress in recent years in line with the vision of the wise leadership. She emphasized that the program reflects Dubai Media’s commitment to its social responsibility and strategic goals, as well as its efforts to strengthen partnerships with academic institutions across the country to attract and train national talent in fields that support the media sector and its auxiliary services.

