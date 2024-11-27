Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority’s strategic plan for 2024-2026

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, has approved the Dubai Judicial Inspection Authority's strategic plan for 2024-2026. The plan aims to achieve the highest standards of institutional excellence and global quality while balancing judicial independence and transparent accountability. It also seeks to ensure the rule of law by efficiently monitoring the performance of the Dubai Judicial Authority's members.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum chaired a meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council as part of his regular engagement with the judiciary, during which he was briefed on the Authority's strategic plan initiatives. The plan outlines four main objectives, 11 secondary goals, and 27 performance indicators designed to measure and monitor its outcomes. These align with the Authority's vision for achieving "world-leading judicial inspection" and its mission of “governance and improvement of the Judicial Authority's performance and member affairs." The plan is guided by the Authority’s values of transparency, integrity, cooperation, and innovation.

Ensuring prompt justice

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said the Judicial Inspection Authority's strategic plan for 2024-2026 aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The plan aims to establish Dubai as a global leader in delivering the world's fastest, best, and fairest judicial services. The plan also seeks to transform ambitions into achievements and support the emirate's competitiveness and readiness to lead the future, embodying the vision of "world-leading judicial inspection."

"The Dubai Judicial Inspection Authority's strategic plan reflects our commitment to improving and upgrading the emirate's judicial system according to the highest international standards, ensuring prompt justice and the rule of law," His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said.

"The strategic plan aligns with Dubai’s ambitious plans of spearheading comprehensive development and cementing its global status. Its initiatives focus on enhancing the quality and efficiency of judicial inspection and ensuring the objective measurement of performance. The plan supports the speed and transparency of Dubai’s judicial system, helps enhance services, and creates a model environment for the precise implementation of legislation," he added, applauding the efforts of the Judicial Inspection Authority's teams working on the strategic plan.

Four main objectives

His Excellency Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Chief of the Judicial Inspection Authority, said the strategic plan was based on the determining aspects of Dubai Government's strategic plans aimed at the governance and improvement of the Judicial Authority's performance and member affairs. The strategic plan comprises four main objectives: Enhancing the efficiency of judicial inspection, achieving comprehensive digital transformation and utilising artificial intelligence, innovating in institutional performance, and contributing to formulating applicable legislation.

To fulfil the Judicial Inspection Authority's role as a regulatory body supporting the Judicial Authority's work, 11 secondary objectives were set. These objectives ensure the quality and efficiency of judicial inspection efforts by establishing judicial inspection criteria, regulating complaints submitted against judicial bodies, and engineering and digitising operations, services, and procedures to achieve institutional agility.

"The plan considered the Judicial Inspection Authority's role in conducting research and studies aimed at amending and formulating applicable legislation. A total of 27 performance indicators were established to monitor the implementation and output of the approved strategic plan," he concluded.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.