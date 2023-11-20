Maktoum bin Mohammed attends ‘Legislation and Leading Cities’ conference organised as part of Legislative Week 2023

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC), today attended the 'Legislation and Leading Cities' conference, marking the commencement of the opening activities of Legislative Week 2023. Organised by SLC, Legislative Week 2023 will run until 23 November 2023 at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.



In his inaugural address, His Excellency Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of SLC, highlighted the objectives of the Legislative Week as a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences and legal knowledge, and devising strategies to align the legislative system with national development goals.



Al Muhairi said that Legislative Week 2023 reflects Dubai's commitment to developing a resilient legislative and legal infrastructure that fosters sustainable economic growth and enhances readiness to tackle future challenges. “The current edition of the Legislative Week provides a pivotal platform to showcase strategies for advancing legislative initiatives and building a robust legal and legislative system, contributing to the city’s leadership in this domain.”



Al Muhairi further stated that the event will concentrate on tackling challenges within the legislative domain, emphasising the pivotal role of legislation as a catalyst for sustainable development and an instrumental tool for responding to rapid changes.



The conference was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts and a number of senior officials.



The four-day event has brought together legal professionals, experts and specialists in legislation consideration and drafting, fostering discussions on a wide spectrum of legislation-related topics. The event features a series of plenary sessions, talks and workshops dedicated to exploring strategies for crafting agile legislation capable of adeptly responding to swift changes. Legislative Week 2023 will also delve into the pivotal role of the legislative system in nurturing economic growth, elevating national competitiveness and enhancing future preparedness.



The inaugural day of the event featured a session titled 'Global Legislative Challenges,' centring on sustainability, future legislation and governance in legislative work. The second session of the day was titled 'Dubai's Distinctive Legislative, Legal and Judicial Ecosystem: A Catalyst for Attracting the Global Economy and Advancing Economic Leadership.'



The second day of the event will feature a series of sessions addressing three key topics: 'Technology, Policy, and Legislation,' 'Technology and Knowledge Transfer,' and 'Technology and Administrative Burdens.' The third day will feature a session exploring the theme 'Policy’s Role in Developing Legislation' and 'International Treaties and Conventions and their Significance for the UAE and Dubai.' The fourth day of Legislative Week 2023 will showcase an interactive session focused on the 'Legislative Industry in the Emirate of Dubai.'



Dubai Legislation Digital Platform

The launch of Legislative Week 2023 was marked by the unveiling of the ‘Dubai Legislation Digital Platform’. The cutting-edge platform, featuring integrated services, seeks to transform the legislative landscape by streamlining drafting processes and enhancing community involvement by empowering stakeholders with access to proposed legislation before adoption.



SLC is dedicated to enhancing legislative processes through continuous improvement of the digital platform, integrating digital innovations and generative artificial intelligence. The Platform offers a range of fully digitised services for government entities and stakeholders, enabling submission of requests for new local legislation, review of federal legislation, access to legal opinions, participation in legislative training, and access to legislation translation services. Additionally, it provides seamless access to the Dubai Legislation Portal and the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai.

