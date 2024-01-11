Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs a meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Dubai Ruler’s Court. The meeting formed part of His Highness's regular review of Dubai’s judicial operations.

During the meeting, His Highness approved several decisions, including the appointment of 10 Emiratis as judges in Dubai Courts and the enrolment of 20 national talents in the training session organised by the Dubai Judicial Institute. This training is a preparatory step towards their appointment as assistant prosecutors at Dubai Public Prosecution.

His Highness highlighted the critical importance of recruiting more local legal talents, particularly the youth, and providing them with training to empower and enable them to excel in the judicial field, which is key to the prosperity and stability of the community.

The meeting also delved into a series of initiatives aimed at advancing judicial work in Dubai. His Highness made a series of decisions pertaining to the various topics covered during the meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness honoured a number of judicial inspectors in the Judicial Inspection Authority whose tenures have ended. His Highness expressed his deep appreciation of their efforts during their service and wished them success in their future endeavours.

