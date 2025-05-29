Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council meeting, approves appointment of judicial inspectors

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council as part of his regular follow-up on matters related to the judicial authority and its members, as well as the authority’s strategic plans.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum approved the appointment of several judicial inspectors within the Judicial Inspection Authority under its notified appointments plan for 2025, and in line with the Authority’s growing role as a supervisory entity that supports the Dubai judiciary.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also approved the enrolment of 14 judicial trainees into the Judicial and Legal Studies programme, part of Dubai Courts' initiative to induct qualified Emirati judges.

Sheikh Maktoum approved a resolution on the secondment of judiciary members as part of efforts to help them enhance their qualifications and exposure to judicial best practices. The budget outlays for judicial appointments and promotions for 2026 were also approved during the meeting.

He also reviewed results of the Community Confidence in Dubai Judicial System survey for 2024, which elicited feedback from diverse segments and sectors and mirrored an increase in public confidence to 86%.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said, “Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has established an advanced judicial system to meet future demand and ensure swift justice and the rule of law. The appointment of judicial inspectors, the development of secondment programmes for judiciary members, and the enrolment of judicial trainees in the Judicial and Legal Studies programme are all part of ongoing efforts to enhance the judicial system's efficiency and empower national talent.”

The section of the survey that rated public satisfaction in terms of access to legal information showed that 92 percent of respondents were pleased with responses they received when interacting with judicial bodies. This data underscores the effectiveness of services offered by judicial departments and their digital channels in providing legal information, as these represent the public's preferred modes of accessing legal services.

As for the role of judicial entities in upholding justice and protecting rights and freedoms, 87% of survey respondents affirmed that Dubai's judicial entities ensured respect for cultural diversity, while 89 percent acknowledged the efforts of these entities to ensure universal justice within the community.

Furthermore, 90.41 percent of respondents affirmed the judiciary's role in safeguarding rights and freedoms, and 86 percent expressed the belief that reliable mechanisms are in place to audit the effectiveness of the judicial system. Among those surveyed, 87 percent stated that the judiciary treats all segments of society equally and impartially, reflecting high public confidence in Dubai's judicial system.

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, stated, “The overall improvement reflected in the survey stems from several factors, most notably in the form of key legislative measures and the constant efforts exerted by the Judicial Council and other judicial entities to innovate, develop, and modernise projects aimed at enhancing the judicial system.”

Dr. Al Sabousi emphasised the ongoing coordination among various judicial entities in Dubai, under the constant supervision and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum in his capacity as Chairman of the Judicial Council, to evaluate and further improve services provided by the judicial bodies in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to showcase Dubai as a global model for swift and efficient justice.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council; Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Judge Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts; Judge Dr. Abdulla Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council; and members of the Council.

The Dubai Judicial Council strives to realise Dubai's vision for a robust and independent judiciary, fostering ethical conduct and ensuring the dignity, integrity, and competence of its members. Committed to upholding justice, equality, and the rule of law, the Council endeavours to support Dubai’s sustainable development through a fair, impartial, modern, and effective judicial system.

