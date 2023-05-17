Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council Meeting, launches Judicial Authority’s Annual Report for 2022

His Highness issues directives to follow up on improvement plans and utilise existing digital infrastructure to facilitate workflow

Maktoum bin Mohammed: We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai's legislative and judicial environment to ensure prompt justice is delivered accurately and effectively

"Our aim is to create a judicial system that is a global example for fairness and the protection of individuals' rights"

Key achievements of the Dubai Judicial Authority in 2022 included the establishment of a special court for inheritance cases and the restructuring of the Judicial Inspection Department

A total of 51 legislations aimed at regulating the Dubai Judicial Authority’s affairs were issued during 2022, in addition to 42 resolutions issued by the Judicial Council related to submitted initiatives and applications

A total of 63 new members joined the Dubai Judicial Authority during 2022, increasing the total number of members to 349



His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, today chaired the Judicial Council’s meeting, held at the Dubai Ruler’s Court. The meeting formed part of HH Sheikh Maktoum’s regular review of the Dubai Judicial Authority’s affairs, latest updates and strategic plans.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed launched the Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2022 annual report, which documents the Authority’s achievements, activities, performance indicators and improvements during the year 2022.

“We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai’s legislative and judicial environment to ensure prompt justice is delivered accurately and effectively. Our aim is to create a judicial system that is a global example for fairness and the protection of individuals’ rights,” said HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. His Highness stressed that the annual report highlights performance indicators and improvements in the Judicial Authority’s structure, all of which reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a judicial framework that ensures social stability and consolidates Dubai’s leading global status.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed stressed the importance of following up on improvement plans and utilising the existing digital infrastructure to facilitate business completion.

Measuring performance

The meeting was attended by HE Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; HE Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; HE Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Courts; and HE Dr. Saif Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, along with other members of the Council.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed approved promotion criteria concerning non-Emirati members of the Judicial Authority. This step represents the latest phase of plans to enhance promotion criteria for all members of the Authority, the first of which was approved in 2022 and addressed promotion criteria for Emirati members.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed posed for photos with members of the team responsible for creating training and qualification plans, praising their efforts that contribute to enhancing the efficiency and performance of the members of the Judicial Authority. He also discussed requests made by some of the members and approved the direct reporting system, which aims to measure the performance of members of the Authority in terms of management qualifications, improvement capabilities and other aspects.

Key achievements

The Dubai Judicial Authority annual report for 2022 highlighted key completed projects, including the establishment of a special court for inheritance cases, a major step in this field that introduces easy procedures addressing the need for prompt and speedy justice in such cases.

Other achievements included the restructuring of the Judicial Inspection Department, issuance of its updated regulations and appointment of qualified judicial inspectors.

Comprehensive report

HE Dr. Saif Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council said: “This year’s annual report is different as it encompasses the achievements of all departments under the Judicial Authority as well as its supporting entities in one comprehensive report. These include the Judicial Council, Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution, the Judicial Inspection Department, Dubai Judicial Institute and the General Secretariat of the Dubai Judicial Council. This move reflects the integration of the Judicial Authority’s functions, as directed by HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“This has further improved the Authority’s workflow, the consolidation of its functions and the governance of its procedures, all leading to the overall enhancement of the judicial system in Dubai,” he added.

Tech projects

Several technological projects were undertaken during 2022, including the automation of Dubai Courts and Dubai Public Prosecution functions, as well the completion of several projects such as the Digital Track of Criminal Case project, the Smart Arrest and Search Warrant project and the Remote Investigation and Litigation project.

A total of 51 legislations aimed at regulating the Dubai Judicial Authority’s affairs were issued during 2022, in addition to 42 resolutions issued by the Judicial Council in relation to submitted initiatives and applications.

The General Secretariat of the Judicial Council conducted 63 studies, including enhancement studies and others relating to submitted requests and initiatives.

A total of 63 new members joined the Judicial Authority during 2022, increasing the total number of members to 349, at an Emiratisation rate of about 60%.

Dubai Courts

Data for the Dubai Courts showed settlements of civil, commercial and inheritance claims and otherwise amounted to around AED6.5 billion, while proceeds of public auctions amounted to around AED2 billion.

In terms of completed lawsuits during 2022, non-criminal cases submitted to and completed at the Court of Cassation increased from 2,695 in 2020 to 3,588 by the end of 2022. Similar cases submitted to the Court of Appeal rose from 11,394 in 2020 to 14,887 in 2022. Completed criminal cases across all three litigation courts amounted to 41,727 cases.

The time needed to complete cases in the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal improved during 2022, going down from 109 days needed to complete cases in the Court of First Instance in 2020 to 96 days in 2022, and from 158 needed in the Court of Appeal in 2020 to 136 days in 2022.

The Dubai Judicial Council aims to establish the principles of justice, equality and the rule of law, while contributing to sustainable development in Dubai by ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the judicial system. The Council also aims to realise Dubai’s strategic goals in terms of judicial independence, continuous improvement and upholding ethical values in judicial roles.

