Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council chaired a meeting of the Council at the Dubai Ruler’s Court. The meeting formed part of His Highness's regular review of the projects and initiatives of Dubai’s judicial institutions.



During the meeting, His Highness approved several decisions to appoint and promote judges in Dubai Courts as well as prosecutors in Dubai Public Prosecution and judicial inspectors in the Judicial Inspection Authority. The appointments and promotions will support the institutions in raising their judicial competencies in order to keep pace with the evolving legal and judicial environment.



The meeting reviewed the latest advancements in the judicial field as well as recent achievements, strategic plans and performance outcomes of the Dubai Courts. Plans related to two significant projects concerning the privatisation and development of implementation processes were discussed. These endeavours underscore Dubai Courts' commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the protection of rights.



Council members extended their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for approving promotions for both citizen and non-citizen members of the judiciary for the year 2024. The move reflects the leadership’s deep commitment to develop Dubai’s judicial sector.



His Excellency Counselor Essam Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said the move underscores the significance of the national service rendered by the judicial and prosecution institutions and their efforts to uphold justice and foster security and stability. This recognition further motivates the members of these institutions to strengthen the foundations of the judiciary, safeguard the people’s rights and freedoms, and ensure the highest standards of justice for all citizens, residents and visitors, he further said.



His Excellency Taresh Al Mansoori, President of Dubai Courts, emphasised that the role of the Commissioners Authority goes beyond developing litigation procedures in the emirate. It also prepares judges for future roles in the Court of Cassation by enrolling them in the Authority and giving them vital judicial experience. His Excellency emphasised that the presence of the Authority offers an added assurance to litigants. By producing comprehensive legal opinion reports on pending appeals at the Court of Cassation, the Authority ensures a meticulous examination of each appeal, facilitating faster and more informed court decisions.



His Excellency Judge Abdul Qader Moosa, President of the Court of Cassation, highlighted the exemplary strides the Council has made in further enhancing the delivery of justice in Dubai Courts by appointing new judges to the Commissioners Authority of the Court of Cassation. The appointment of highly competent judges to the Authority will enhance case preparation, generate better legal insights, and expedite court proceedings, thereby ensuring integrity, justice and fairness. His Excellency further noted that the Commissioners Authority primarily reviews appeals to the Court of Cassation, manages reconciliation efforts, and confirms litigation abandonment, among other related duties. It also provides legal opinions as requested by the Court President or department heads.



All the Authority's operations undergo rigorous judicial inspection to ensure alignment with intended objectives.



His Excellency Judge Khalid Al Mansoori, President of the Execution Court, provided an update on the progress of key projects in Dubai Courts. The implementation development project reached a completion rate of 65%, while the implementation privatisation project has achieved a completion rate of 89%. These statistics reinforce our commitment to realising His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid’s firm belief that the rule of law is paramount in civilised societies that uphold human rights. The judicial system in Dubai continues to exert relentless efforts to enhance the efficiency of delivering justice. By streamlining processes and motivating Dubai Courts' staff to embrace a culture of improvement, Dubai’s judicial institutions aim to achieve outstanding results.

