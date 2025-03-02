Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

His Highness approves the 2025 training and development plan for judicial authority members



His Highness also reviews statistical report presented by the Judicial Council’s General Secretariat

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Council. The meeting is part of His Highness’s regular review of Dubai’s judicial initiatives that seek to uphold integrity, transparency, and the rule of law.

During the meeting, which was held at His Highness’s office, Sheikh Maktoum approved the appointment of new judges at Dubai Courts, and the 2025 training and development plan for judicial authority members, reflecting his commitment to equipping judges and public prosecutors, particularly young professionals, with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this vital field that plays a key role in social progress and stability.

His Highness also approved procedures to extend the service of judicial authority members who have reached retirement age, allowing the judiciary to benefit from their expertise and retain exceptional talents.

The meeting also discussed the statistical report presented by the Judicial Council’s General Secretariat, highlighting the progress it has made since its restructuring in 2021. Over the past four years, 223 studies were completed, covering research, legislative, and developmental areas. The Council also saw an 86% increase in legislations related to the judiciary and its members compared to the previous four years, resulting in full legislative compliance. Additionally, the introduction of new systems contributed to a more than 100% increase in the appointment of judicial authority members.

Furthermore, the General Secretariat completed eight internal development projects and supported the development of 17 projects in collaboration with judicial authority entities, including the Dubai Judicial Inspection Authority’s development project, the establishment of an Inheritance Court, and the formation of a Board of Commissioners for the Dubai Court of Cassation.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, said that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, the General Secretariat is committed to providing robust support to judicial entities and their members.

He also noted that the Secretariat has maintained a strong focuse on developing and refining procedures and legislative frameworks to manage both the Council’s operations and the judiciary, while enhancing collaboration among judicial entities. Dr. Al-Sabousi also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum for his unwavering support, and to the Council members for their continued collaboration with the General Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH The Dubai Ruler's Court, and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; HE Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and members of the Dubai Judicial Council.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.