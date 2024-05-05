Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council, approves Judicial Authority’s annual report for 2023

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Council. The meeting formed part of His Highness’s regular review of the projects and initiatives of Dubai’s judicial institutions.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum approved the annual report of the Judicial Authority for 2023, as well as several appointments in Dubai Courts and the Judicial Inspection Authority. He also launched the new website for the Dubai Judicial Council.

Additionally, His Highness reviewed various judicial matters and procedures concerning members of the Judicial Authority and took decisions on such matters.

High benchmarks

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum said: “We continue our efforts to improve and advance the judicial system in accordance with the highest international standards, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for Dubai to become the world’s fastest, the best and the fairest in judicial services.”

The increase in performance indicators recorded in the Judicial Authority’s annual report for 2023 reflects Dubai’s approach to ensure prompt justice and the rule of law among community members, further cementing the emirate’s leading status and maintaining its accomplishments in all areas, His Highness noted.

Sheikh Maktoum gave directions for proactive plans and programmes to be undertaken to boost the speed, efficiency, and transparency of the judicial system, in line with the advancements taking place in various sectors, and with particular emphasis on ensuring excellent legal and judicial services.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; HE Judge Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Director of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority, along with members of the Dubai Judicial Council.

Strategic projects

The meeting reviewed the progress in strategic plans of various judicial institutions in Dubai. His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai, said that under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, the projects that Dubai Public Prosecution is currently implementing, which includes developing a comprehensive plan to combat money laundering and the digitalisation of criminal case filings, among others, are a reflection of the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which seeks to further promote the role of the Public Prosecution in supporting the stability of Dubai.

HE Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said that Dubai Courts has accomplished all the projects that had been outlined for 2023, which included a number of projects, such as the Diploma in ‘The Judicial Expertise,’ the development of the Noqodi electronic wallet, the formation of the Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s Court of Cassation, the establishment of an administrative circuit, and the launch of an electronic disclosure platform to connect various parties with the aim of facilitating the implementation of judicial rulings issued, as also the development of the executive formula, and the launch of a claims management project in Sharia implementation and smart calculation. His Excellency noted that Dubai Courts is currently working on a new set of projects that aligns with the strategic plans approved in Dubai.

HE Judge Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Director of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; said that the Authority’s key projects included digitalisation of various services, improving performance and governance, as well as evolving the Authority’s new structure.

Additional services

As part of ongoing efforts to upgrade services provided to members of the Judicial Authority, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum launched the new website of the Dubai Judicial Council, in line with his directives to promote greater awareness about the Council’s mission. The new version of the website offers 15 new services.

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, said that the Council is currently working on digitalising its operations and processes to reflect the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and in line with Dubai’s vision for comprehensive development.

Key achievements

Sheikh Maktoum also launched the 2023 annual report for the Judicial Authority. Published for the second year running, the report highlighted key achievements of judicial institutions, which included 48 regulatory decisions and 60 legislations regulating their functioning, among others. According to the annual report, the number of new judiciary members appointed in 2023 reached 366; while financial settlements in cases added up to AED8.9 billion, AED2 billion higher than in 2022.

Dubai Courts

Furthermore, the Appeal Court processed 10,059 cases as compared to 3,590 cases in 2022.

The number of non-criminal lawsuits processed by the Court of Cassation also rose to 4,921, marking a 37% increase.

Processing time for cases in First Instance Courts from the first trial session was slashed by 13%, while processing time for cases from the first date of registration of the case was reduced from 96 days in 2022 to 85 days in 2023.

Judgements that were enforced added up to 884,549 in 2023, while financial settlements in cases totalled AED7.8 billion, a AED500 million increase compared to the previous year.

Public Prosecution

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution processed 1,078 non-criminal cases in 2023, compared to 901 in 2022. Timely disposal of cases rose to 97% in 2023, as compared to 90% in 2022.

Judicial Inspection Authority

Furthermore, the Judicial Inspection Authority issued 579 reports in 2023, a 63% improvement compared to 2022. The Authority also addressed 371 complaints related to the judiciary’s work.

The Dubai Judicial Council aims to establish the principles of justice, equality, and the rule of law, while contributing to sustainable development in Dubai by ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the judicial system. The Council also aims to realise Dubai’s strategic goals in terms of judicial autonomy and continuous improvement, besides underscoring the importance of judicial ethics.

