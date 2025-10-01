Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Robinhood

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Vlad Tenev, Chief Executive Officer and President of Robinhood Markets, Inc, a leading global financial services company. The meeting was held at His Highness’s office in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Maktoum emphasised Dubai and the UAE’s strategic goal of continuously advancing its financial ecosystem, ensuring it remains innovative, resilient, and globally competitive. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen collaboration, by leveraging the country’s robust infrastructure, business-enabling environment, and technological capabilities. The meeting also highlighted Dubai’s role as a preferred base for global financial firms seeking to expand their presence into the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

“Dubai and the UAE are committed to building strategic alliances with pioneering firms like Robinhood that share our vision for a future-ready financial sector. By leveraging Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and vibrant financial industry community, we provide international innovators with a gateway to expand their reach in fast-growing regional and emerging markets. Such partnerships contribute to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the emirate’s GDP and establish it as one of the top four global financial hubs by 2033,” His Highness said.

Robinhood, co-founded by Vlad Tenev in 2013, has grown into a leading global financial services company offering commission-free trading and investment services. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, in the US, the company serves 26.7 million funded customers and has total platform assets of $304 billion as of the month ended, 31 August, 2025. In 2024, Robinhood’s total net revenues increased 58% year-on-year to $2.95 billion.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism