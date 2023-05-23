Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of Arizona State University

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met with Michael M. Crow, President of the Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest public universities and a leading public research institution in the United States.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted Dubai’s efforts to accelerate growth in its next phase of development and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of emirate’s economy and consolidate its status as one of the world’s top three cities.

Sheikh Maktoum further said that educational institutions are key partners in Dubai’s efforts to promote innovation-driven growth and sustainable development.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation; Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and Sultan Al Mansouri.

The President of Arizona State University expressed his appreciation for Dubai’s efforts to raise educational excellence and foster the development of innovation and R&D.

A public research university founded in 1885, the Arizona State University is one of the largest public universities by enrollment in the United States and one of the highest-ranked for innovation. The University currently has 112,177 undergraduate students and 30,459 graduate and professional students from 158 countries.

