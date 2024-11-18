Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Public Prosecution’s operations

His Highness: The remarkable milestones achieved by Dubai's judicial system are a testament to the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, said that the remarkable milestones achieved by Dubai's judicial system are a testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness emphasised that this vision aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading cities by ensuring swift and precise justice, guided by the principles of fairness, independence, and transparency.

His Highness underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve excellence and leadership in the judicial system, further reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of delivering outstanding legal and judicial services that set new global standards. His Highness also commended the commitment of the Public Prosecution and its key role in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding public assets, and ensuring a secure and attractive environment for development and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum’s remarks came during his visit to the Dubai Public Prosecution’s new building accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Finance, were also in attendance. Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum was welcomed by His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, along with a number of senior officials.

During the visit, His Highness toured the new building of the Public Prosecution, where he was briefed about the various departments, which operate cohesively to fulfill Dubai Public Prosecution’s vision and mission of enforcing the rule of law, safeguarding rights and freedoms, and delivering proactive, digital services through the efforts of innovative national talents.

Cohesive system

The new building of Dubai Public Prosecution is equipped with cutting-edge facilities and designed to meet the highest international standards. These features ensure the swift and efficient completion of investigative procedures while elevating the quality of services provided to the public. Operating within a cohesive system, the building enhances the judicial system’s capabilities and reinforces its pivotal role in safeguarding everyone’s rights.

The new building includes offices for Public Prosecutors as well as technical and administrative staff, with a capacity exceeding 700 employees. It is designed to foster an ideal work environment that promotes productivity and excellence.

The new building is equipped with several meeting and training rooms, as well as a Family Reconciliation Room and Juvenile Prosecution. This room plays a key role in preserving family cohesion and fostering a culture of dialogue and understanding among disputing parties. Additionally, a dedicated Children’s Room is available for psychological counselling that is designed to provide a welcoming and stress-free environment for children during investigations. The building also includes an on-site nursery for employees’ children and a unique fitness centre, encouraging staff to maintain an active lifestyle and enhance their motivation to continue their good work.

Equipped with advanced remote investigation rooms and AI-enhanced communication tools, the new building enables investigation and litigation processes to be conducted efficiently, without the need for individuals to be physically present at the Public Prosecution’s offices.

At the end of the tour, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum praised the efforts of the Public Prosecution and all judicial-related entities for their collaborative efforts and commitment to achieving the emirate’s judicial goals.

