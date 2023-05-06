Maktoum bin Mohammed's statement on UAE Armed Forces Unification Day

- Maktoum bin Mohammed: UAE Armed Forces Unification Day marks a pivotal moment in the nation's history



- “Under the guidance of the leadership, the UAE’s armed forces have proven their ability to protect the nation and its people and safeguard its accomplishments”





His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, which commemorates a key moment in the UAE’s history, is an opportunity to pay tribute to the nation’s founding fathers whose visionary leadership made the country prosperous and stable.



HH Sheikh Maktoum said the unification of the armed forces as a single body on 6 May 1976 was a key milestone in the young nation’s growth. Under the guidance of the leadership, the UAE’s armed forces have proven their ability to protect the nation and its people and safeguard its accomplishments.



His Highness extended his greetings to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and members of the UAE Armed Forces and the people of the country. He also praised the efforts of the UAE Armed Forces to protect the nation, and its role in UN Peacekeeping regionally and globally.



Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted the leadership's unwavering commitment to supporting the Armed Forces in enhancing their capabilities by equipping them with the latest defense systems. “We are proud of the courage and valour shown by the nation’s armed forces. On the occasion of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, we honour the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend our sovereignty and protect our achievements,” His Highness concluded.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.