Maktoum bin Mohammed says 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrates UAE’s unity and vision for the future

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said that Eid Al Etihad, marked annually on 2 December, holds profound significance for the people of the UAE. It commemorates the historic moment of the Union’s founding—a milestone that united the nation under a shared vision of leadership, ambition, and a steadfast commitment to prosperity and stability.

His Highness extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to all UAE citizens and residents, on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the UAE’s founding. He affirmed that Eid Al Etihad is a profound symbol of the unity and cohesion of the Emirati people under the nation’s leadership, which has dedicated its efforts to driving the UAE’s progress and excellence across all sectors.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said that under the visionary leadership of its rulers, the UAE has established itself as a global hub for investment and tourism and a preferred destination for talented individuals to live and work.

His Highness added that the UAE continues to launch ambitious projects and pioneering initiatives to serve the nation and improve the well-being of its citizens. He emphasised that the country is fostering an environment that attracts global talent and expertise while enhancing its regional and international presence. The UAE is also meeting its global responsibilities by addressing shared challenges that demand collective action. By building strong, respectful, and trusted relationships with nations worldwide, the UAE is strengthening partnerships to achieve meaningful outcomes that benefit all, he said.

He also highlighted that the UAE’s ambitious journey toward the future is guided by a clear vision and prudent financial policies. This approach aligns with global trends, ensuring the nation meets its development commitments and enables various sectors to achieve their strategic goals for sustainable growth.

HH Sheikh Maktoum urged Emirati youth to wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to serving the nation and advancing its sustainable development goals across all sectors. He stressed the importance of enhancing the UAE’s profile in every field, leveraging the latest knowledge and tools to ensure the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

